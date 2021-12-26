51°F
Josh Jacobs, Raiders overcome turnovers to beat Broncos

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 26, 2021 - 3:58 pm
 
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) scores a touchdown under pressure from Denver Broncos ...
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) scores a touchdown under pressure from Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) scores a touchdown against Denver Broncos safety Kare ...
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) scores a touchdown against Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) and cornerback Bryce Callahan (29) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) extends for a touchdown catch as Denver Broncos safet ...
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) extends for a touchdown catch as Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) arrives late during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) scores a touchdown under pressure from Denver Broncos ...
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) scores a touchdown under pressure from Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) scores a touchdown against Denver Broncos safety Kare ...
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) scores a touchdown against Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) and cornerback Bryce Callahan (29) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders fans during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, a ...
Raiders fans during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) tackles Denver Broncos running back Javonte Wil ...
Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) tackles Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) with the help of defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Denver Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan (29) tackles Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) durin ...
Denver Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan (29) tackles Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders defensive back Keisean Nixon (22) tackles Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25 ...
Raiders defensive back Keisean Nixon (22) tackles Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) tries to recover his fumble against Denver Broncos inside ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) tries to recover his fumble against Denver Broncos inside linebacker Baron Browning (56) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) tries to recover his fumble against Denver Broncos inside ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) tries to recover his fumble against Denver Broncos inside linebacker Baron Browning (56) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) extends for a catch as Denver Broncos free safety Jus ...
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) extends for a catch as Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) looks over during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) fumbles the ball as Denver Broncos inside linebacker Baro ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) fumbles the ball as Denver Broncos inside linebacker Baron Browning (56) moves in to recover during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) bites his tongue on the sidelines after a turnover versus th ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) bites his tongue on the sidelines after a turnover versus the Denver Broncos during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) celebrates with teammates after an interce ...
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) celebrates with teammates after an interception against Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to take the field before the start of an NFL football ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to take the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr reacts to a pick 6 as the Denver Broncos celebrate in the second ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr reacts to a pick 6 as the Denver Broncos celebrate in the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) fumbles the ball with Denver Broncos free safety Justin S ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) fumbles the ball with Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) defending in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) makes a catch over Denver Broncos outside linebacker Malik ...
Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) makes a catch over Denver Broncos outside linebacker Malik Reed (59) in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) fumbles the ball with Denver Broncos cornerback Bryce Cal ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) fumbles the ball with Denver Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan (29) and Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) defending in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) tries to make a reception with Denver Broncos inside line ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) tries to make a reception with Denver Broncos inside linebacker Baron Browning (56) defending in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders safety Kavon Frazier (43) and his teammates take the field before the start of an NFL ...
Raiders safety Kavon Frazier (43) and his teammates take the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Josh Jacobs rushed for 129 yards and the Raiders overcame two crucial turnovers late in the first half to beat the Denver Broncos 17-13 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

This was the first 100-yard performance of the season for Jacobs, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards each of his first two years.

The Raiders took the lead for good at 14-13 with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to open the second half. That occurred after two turnovers — one from Jacobs — led to 10 points for the Broncos over the final 32 seconds of the first half.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

