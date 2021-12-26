Josh Jacobs, Raiders overcome turnovers to beat Broncos

Josh Jacobs rushed for 129 yards, his first 100-yard game of the season. He and the Raiders overcame two crucial turnovers late in the first half.

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) extends for a touchdown catch as Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) arrives late during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Josh Jacobs rushed for 129 yards and the Raiders overcame two crucial turnovers late in the first half to beat the Denver Broncos 17-13 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

This was the first 100-yard performance of the season for Jacobs, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards each of his first two years.

The Raiders took the lead for good at 14-13 with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to open the second half. That occurred after two turnovers — one from Jacobs — led to 10 points for the Broncos over the final 32 seconds of the first half.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

