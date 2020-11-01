Josh Jacobs, Raiders rush past Browns in windy, wet Cleveland
Josh Jacobs reached the 100-yard mark for the first time this season as the Raiders (4-3) moved to above .500.
CLEVELAND — The Raiders overcame snow and high winds Sunday and used a strong ground game to pick up a big 16-6 victory over the Cleveland Browns.
Josh Jacobs rushed for 128 yards on 31 carries, reaching the 100-yard mark for the first time this season as the Raiders (4-3) moved to above .500.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.