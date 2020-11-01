Josh Jacobs, Raiders rush past Browns in windy, wet Cleveland

Josh Jacobs reached the 100-yard mark for the first time this season as the Raiders (4-3) moved to above .500.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) makes a throw around pressure from Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium, in Cleveland. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) fights for extra yardage against Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Vincent Taylor (96) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium, in Cleveland. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) turns the corner past Cleveland Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium, in Cleveland. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) runs past Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) and Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium, in Cleveland. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Johnathan Abram (24) and Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) celebrate a big defensive stop against Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium, in Cleveland. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Johnathan Abram (24) tackles Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium, in Cleveland. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play in the snow in the second quarter during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium, in Cleveland. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) makes a catch and run against Cleveland Browns middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) and Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium, in Cleveland. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CLEVELAND — The Raiders overcame snow and high winds Sunday and used a strong ground game to pick up a big 16-6 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Josh Jacobs rushed for 128 yards on 31 carries, reaching the 100-yard mark for the first time this season as the Raiders (4-3) moved to above .500.

