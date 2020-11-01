84°F
Josh Jacobs, Raiders rush past Browns in windy, wet Cleveland

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2020 - 12:53 pm
 

CLEVELAND — The Raiders overcame snow and high winds Sunday and used a strong ground game to pick up a big 16-6 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Josh Jacobs rushed for 128 yards on 31 carries, reaching the 100-yard mark for the first time this season as the Raiders (4-3) moved to above .500.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

