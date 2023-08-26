Josh Jacobs returning to Raiders

After sitting out all of the offseason and training camp in a contract dispute, running back Josh Jacobs is returning to the Raiders.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs leaves the field after a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Star running back Josh Jacobs has agreed to return to the Raiders on a one-year deal, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

He is expected to join the club in time for the season opener against the Broncos on Sept. 10.

Jacobs, whom the club applied its franchise tag to last March, has been away from the team throughout the entire offseason program and training camp.

The Raiders have been optimistic that Jacobs would eventually return, and the financial liability he faced by not returning was so prohibitive it always made sense he would be back in time for the start of the season.

Jacobs, a first-round pick by the Raiders in 2019, has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in three of his four seasons. That includes his league-leading and career-high 1,653 yards last season.

Jacobs’ 2022 season came on the heels of the Raiders’ decision to not pick up his fifth-year option for 2023. As a result, he was in line to become a free agent in March.

Jacobs and the club worked on a multiyear contract prior to the official opening of free agency, but when talks failed to produce a deal, the Raiders opted to apply the nonexclusive franchise tag on him.

The tag, valued at $10.1 million, was allowed more time for the two sides to negotiate a long-term deal. But when the NFL’s July 17 deadline to do so passed, any possibility of an extended deal was pushed to after the end of the 2023 season.

Jacobs opted to sit out training camp as a result, keeping himself out of harm’s way and avoiding an injury that could jeopardize a future multiyear contract.

The question now is, can the Raiders count on Jacobs in the season opener against the Broncos?

The Raiders are expected to practice twice this week and then return to a normal three-practice work week leading up to the game.

Are five practices enough to get Jacobs in the type of football shape he needs to be in to go full throttle in Denver?

Other possibilities include a limited role for Jacobs against the Broncos while sharing playing time with second-year running back Zamir White, or sitting Jacobs against Denver with an eye on making his season debut Sept. 17 against the Bills in Buffalo.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

