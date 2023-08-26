Josh Jacobs returning to Raiders on sweetened deal

After sitting out all of the offseason and training camp in a contract dispute, running back Josh Jacobs is returning to the Raiders.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs leaves the field after a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Raiders and Josh Jacobs agreed to terms on a one-year contract on Saturday, paving the way for the star running back to be on the field for the club’s season opener against the Broncos on Sept. 10.

Jacobs, whom the club applied its franchise tag to last March, has been away from the team throughout the entire offseason program and training camp. The deal he returns on is worth up to $12 million. That represents a nearly $2 million increase from the franchise tag terms of $10.1 million.

The former Alabama star went to social media to inform fans of his return on Saturday morning, saying, “I’m back.”

I’m back 😈😏 — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) August 26, 2023

Teammate Maxx Crosby immediately responded on social media as well.

The Raiders have been optimistic that Jacobs would eventually return to the fold, and the financial liability he would have assumed by sitting out games was so prohibitive it always made sense he would be back in time for the start of the season.

Jacobs, a first-round pick by the Raiders in 2019, has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in three of his four seasons. That includes his league-leading and career-high 1,653 yards last season.

Jacobs’ 2022 season came on the heels of the Raiders’ decision to not pick up his fifth-year option for 2023. As a result, he was in line to become a free agent in March.

Jacobs and the club worked on a multiyear contract prior to the official opening of free agency, but when talks failed to produce a deal, the Raiders opted to apply the non-exclusive franchise tag on him.

The tag distinction allowed more time for the two sides to negotiate a long-term deal. But when the NFL’s July 17 deadline to do so passed, any possibility of an extended deal was pushed to after the end of the 2023 season.

Jacobs opted to sit out training camp as a result, keeping himself out of harm’s way and avoiding an injury that could jeopardize a future multiyear contract.

The question now is, can the Raiders count on Jacobs in the season opener against the Broncos?

The Raiders are expected to practice twice this week and then return to a normal three-practice work week leading up to the game.

Are five practices enough to get Jacobs in the type of football shape he needs to be in to go full throttle in Denver?

Other possibilities include a limited role for Jacobs against the Broncos while sharing playing time with second-year running back Zamir White, or sitting Jacobs against Denver with an eye on making his season debut Sept. 17 against the Bills in Buffalo.

