Josh Jacobs ruled out for Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has missed all three practices this week as he deals with toe and ankle injuries and won’t play Sunday at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs for a touchdown under pressure from Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chris Westry (30) and cornerback Anthony Averett (23) in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders starting running back Josh Jacobs won’t play Sunday at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Coach Jon Gruden said Friday that Jacobs will be listed as out when the injury report is released. He played through a nagging toe injury Monday in the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, then missed all three practices this week.

While Jacobs said before the season he expected to regularly sit out practices to save wear and tear on his body, Friday practice participation is typically an indicator of whether a player can participate in a game each week.

Jacobs missed one game last season and three in his rookie season.

The 23-year-old former Alabama star ran for just 34 yards, but scored two touchdowns in an overtime win over Baltimore after missing multiple practices leading up to the game. He received attention from athletic trainers on the sideline on several occasions.

An ankle injury was added to the toe issue on Wednesday’s injury report.

Kenyan Drake, who signed a two-year deal for $14.5 million this offseason to play a supporting role to Jacobs in the backfield, most likely will take the majority of the snaps in the backfield.

Drake had six carries for 11 yards and five receptions for 59 yards against the Ravens. The 27-year-old has started 37 of 78 career games after he was selected in the third round by the Miami Dolphins out of Alabama in 2016.

He has averaged 4.5 yards per carry and 7.5 yards per reception.

Veteran Peyton Barber is also expected to take on a significant role. He was active but did not play in the opener.

“It’s an opportunity for Peyton Barber,” Gruden said. “We really like Barber. … I like the way he runs and catches and picks up blitzes. And Kenyan will continue to play a role in our system no matter who the other back is.”

Preseason star Trey Ragas was activated from the practice squad for Monday’s game but didn’t play.

