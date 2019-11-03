Josh Jacobs sets Raiders’ rookie rushing record

The first-round pick out of Alabama broke a 37-year-old franchise record in the first half of Sunday’s home game against Detroit.

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs for a touchdown past Detroit Lions defensive back Miles Killebrew during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

OAKLAND, Calif — Josh Jacobs continues to exceed even the loftiest of expectations.

A first-round pick of the Raiders in the April draft, Jacobs has now had the most productive rookie campaign of any running back in franchise history.

Jacobs ran for 88 yards and two touchdowns in the first half of Sunday’s home game against Detroit to give him 708 yards on the season, eclipsing the 697 yards Marcus Allen accumulated in 1982.

Allen, who won the offensive rookie of the year, played nine games that season due to a strike. Jacobs did it in the first half of the team’s eighth game this year.

