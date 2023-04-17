63°F
Raiders News

Josh Jacobs skipping opening of Raiders offseason program

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2023 - 7:36 am
 
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuff ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (21) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders opened their offseason program on Monday at their practice facility in Henderson, and as expected, running back Josh Jacobs will not be in attendance.

With this phase of offseason workouts voluntary, Jacobs’ absence is not technically considered a holdout. However, Jacobs and the Raiders are in a stalemate on a new contract, and he has not yet signed his franchise tag tender. Per NFL rules, players who are not officially under contract are not allowed to participate in their teams’ off-season program.

Jacobs’ decision not to sign the tag reveals a level of disharmony with where things currently stand relative to a new deal.

The Raiders designated Jacobs as their franchise player last month after they could not come to terms on a long-term deal. As of right now, the NFL’s leading rusher last season is scheduled to play this season on the running back tag of a fully guaranteed $10.06 million dollars. That is subject to change, but only if he and the Raiders can agree on a new contract before the July 15th deadline to do so.

If the club and Jacobs are unable to come to terms on a new deal, Jacobs can either play this season on the terms of the tag, or simply hold out.

The Raiders are in Phase One of their program, which consists of two weeks in which activities are limited to meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation.

In Phase Two, teams can have on-field instruction and drills in group or individual settings. And while drills and plays in which offensive and defensive players can line up across from each other, the pace of that work is constructed to walk-through pace. Live contact or full offense vs. team drills is not allowed.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

