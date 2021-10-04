Josh Jacobs to play for Raiders against Chargers

Josh Jacobs, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, will play on Monday against the Chargers.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) with the ball during the Raiders training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will play on Monday against the Chargers.

Jacobs, who missed the last two games with an ankle injury, was on the active roster for the key divisional matchup.

In addition, fullback Alec Ingold, who was a late addition on Sunday to the injury list with a shoulder injury, is also on the active roster.

The Raiders’ inactive for Monday are defensive tackle Damion Square, defensive end Malcolm Koonce, tight end Nick Bowers and tackle Jackson Barton.

