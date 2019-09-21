Josh Jacobs waiting to spend his money on a house in Las Vegas

In an interview with fellow first-round pick safety Johnathan Abram for the Review-Journal, Josh Jacobs revealed he’s waiting to spend his money on a house in Las Vegas.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs is already making an impression on the field. But the No. 24 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft isn’t spending his first-round paycheck quite yet.

In an interview with fellow first-round pick safety Johnathan Abram for the Review-Journal, Jacobs revealed he’s waiting until the team relocates to Las Vegas to buy a house. That’s where he’ll really spend his money.

“I tell everybody that’s going to be my first major purchase,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs currently is No. 3 in the AFC in yards rushing, racking up 184 yards and two touchdowns through the first two weeks of the season. Jacobs has come close but not quite eclipsed 100 yards rushing in a game so far — finishing 99 yards on 12 carries against the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

In addition to the Raiders’ future home, Abram and Jacobs discussed what coach Jon Gruden is like in meetings and how Jacobs compares playing at Alabama to the NFL.

