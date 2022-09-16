Josh McDaniels addresses media ahead of home opener
The Raiders host the Cardinals on Sunday in their season opener. Ahead of the game, Josh McDaniels spoke to the media.
The Raiders will wrap up preparations for Sunday’s home opener against the Cardinals on Friday with a late-morning practice. Ahead of the workout, coach Josh McDaniels spoke to the media.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.