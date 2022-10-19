Josh McDaniels speaks to media after Raiders’ bye week — WATCH LIVE
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels speaks to the media ahead of their home game against the Texans on Sunday.
The Raiders get back to work on Wednesday following their bye week.
Prior to taking to the practice field in preparation for their home game against the Texans on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, coach Josh McDaniels will speak to the media.
