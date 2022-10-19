77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Raiders

Josh McDaniels speaks to media after Raiders’ bye week — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2022 - 11:06 am
 
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels takes questions from the media during a news conference after ...
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels takes questions from the media during a news conference after losing an NFL game, 29-23, to the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders get back to work on Wednesday following their bye week.

Prior to taking to the practice field in preparation for their home game against the Texans on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, coach Josh McDaniels will speak to the media.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Struggling Raiders defense looking for answers, consistency
Struggling Raiders defense looking for answers, consistency
2
Remaining schedule could allow Raiders to recover from 1-4 start
Remaining schedule could allow Raiders to recover from 1-4 start
3
Raiders defense: Secondary, underachieving Jones a problem
Raiders defense: Secondary, underachieving Jones a problem
4
Gordon: Time for honeymoon to end for Raiders’ McDaniels
Gordon: Time for honeymoon to end for Raiders’ McDaniels
5
NFL appeals ruling that denies arbitration in Gruden case
NFL appeals ruling that denies arbitration in Gruden case
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST