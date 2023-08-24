Josh McDaniels unsure how Raiders will handle new QB rule

The NFL passed a new rule this offseason that allows teams to designate an emergency quarterback who won’t count against the 46-player active roster limit.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels wasn’t ready to say how his team will handle the new rules governing emergency quarterbacks.

It might not impact his team at all.

“One of the reasons why the rule was put into play, obviously, was a very unique situation, uncommon,” McDaniels said. “We all know that, so I don’t know that everybody will overreact to it and then carry three guys just because of what happened last year.”

McDaniels was referring to the predicament the San Francisco 49ers faced in the NFC championship game when both of their active quarterbacks were hurt and Brock Purdy, the starter, had to re-enter with a severely injured throwing elbow and hand off the rest of the game, a 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The NFL responded by passing a new rule this offseason that allows teams to designate an emergency quarterback who won’t count against the 46-player active roster limit.

That player would need to be on the active 53-man roster, so McDaniels thinks some teams won’t use him. He’s not even sure whether the Raiders will carry two or three quarterbacks to start the season.

“It depends on whether you feel like that’s a necessity in a specific week or a game,” he said. “If you carry a third quarterback on the roster, then you have the ability to do that obviously. It doesn’t really affect you if you don’t have one on the roster. … We’ve chosen to do both things in the past where I’ve been and last year, so we’ll see how it kind of unfolds.”

The Raiders have four quarterbacks on the roster. Jimmy Garoppolo is the unquestioned starter, and Chase Garbers most likely will be released, though it’s possible he could return to the practice squad.

That leaves veteran Brian Hoyer and rookie Aidan O’Connell battling for the backup spot. Should Hoyer win that job, it’s almost certain O’Connell would remain on the 53-man roster as the third quarterback. O’Connell being named the backup could put Hoyer on the roster bubble.

Transactions

The Raiders added two free agents Wednesday, signing defensive tackle Doug Costin and linebacker Isaac Darkangelo.

Costin, 25, played in 12 games and made nine starts as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020. He has spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers the past two seasons, and won an XFL title with the Arlington Renegades this year.

Darkangelo is a rookie out of Illinois who first signed with his hometown Detroit Lions and was released in May. He led Illinois with 71 tackles and was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection last season.

McDaniels ‘hurts’ for Butler

McDaniels declined to specify the injury Darien Butler suffered in Saturday’s preseason game that will cost him the season, but he expressed empathy for the second-year linebacker.

“Darien was an undrafted guy that kind of made his way into games last year in a number of phases and worked through the offseason to get better, then had a decent training camp going,” McDaniels said. “It’s just unfortunate. … But if I know him, he’ll attack the rehab process the right way and get back after it and hopefully be ready to go next spring.”

