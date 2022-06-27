Kaepernick’s agent responds to Sapp’s comments about Raiders workout

Colin Kaepernick’s agent refutes Warren Sapp’s claim that Kaepernick’s recent workout with the Raiders went poorly.

Colin Kaepernick throws during halftime of an NCAA college football intrasquad spring game at Michigan, on April 2, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

The agent for Colin Kaepernick clapped back this weekend at former NFL defensive lineman Warren Sapp.

Sapp recently claimed on a website that Kaepernick’s workout last month with the Raiders was “a disaster.” The Raiders worked Kaepernick out at their Henderson facility on May 25.

While very little publicly has emerged about the session, the sense is Kaepernick accounted himself well, especially for someone who has been out of football for more than five years.

This is why Sapp, a former Raiders defensive lineman, raised many eyebrows when he told VladTV last week that Kaepernick flopped his audition.

“I heard it was a disaster,” Sapp said. “I heard it was one of the worst workouts ever.”

Kaepernick’s agent, Jeff Nalley, took issue with that in a text exchange with Pro Football Talk.

“I guess Warren didn’t talk to the general manager or the head coach,” Nalley said. “I spoke to the GM several times and he said they all thought Kap was in great shape and threw the ball really well and encouraged any team to call him about the workout and he would tell them the same.

”I’m surprised Warren would say that, because it’s not true and you would think he would want Kap on a team.”

