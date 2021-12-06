56°F
Kenyan Drake urges NFL to crack down on dangerous tackle

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2021 - 10:23 pm
 
Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) is carted off after an injury versus the Washington Foot ...
Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) is carted off after an injury versus the Washington Football Team during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Kenyan Drake suffered a serious ankle injury Sunday against the Washington Football Team, an injury that is expected to sideline him the remainder of the season.

Late Sunday night, Drake took to social media to urge the NFL to pay more attention to the type of tackle he was involved in that led to the injury.

In doing so, Drake pointed out that the NFL might be paying too much attention to eliminating taunting from the game and protecting quarterbacks and not enough to the type of dangerous tackle that unfolded on Sunday.

Drake sent two tweets on Sunday, the first read:

“Graphic Video Warning: The #NFL needs to look at this specific style of tackling. They are throwing flags for taunting and protecting qbs from getting touched but this is my 2nd straight season being injured by a guy pulling me back and using his body weight to roll up my legs.”

The follow-up tweet read:

“If the emphasis is to protect the players this should be an illegal form of tackling like a horse collar. We lose players weekly to high ankle sprains and broken bones but the league would rather flag players for erroneous taunting penalties. Let’s get the priorities together.”

Soon after the post was retweeted by, among others, New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

