Key dates for Raiders, NFL and move to Las Vegas

There are plenty of fireworks yet to come following New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas, as the city ushers in the NFL in the Entertainment Capital of the World.

The Raiders are set to relocate to Sin City for the 2020 NFL season and move into the under construction $2 billion, 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium this summer.

Here are some key dates tied to the Raiders and NFL’s arrival in Las Vegas this year.

March 18: Although the Raiders played their final game as the Oakland Raiders last week, they’re still not “officially” Las Vegas’ team. That occurs on March 18, the start of new NFL year.

March 18 also brings the beginning of the NFL free agency period.

March 29-April 1: The annual spring NFL meetings occur March 29-April 1 in Palm Beach, Florida.

The spring meetings are usually when the next round of Super Bowl host cities are announced. The Raiders are gunning to host the next available slot, the 2025 Super Bowl.

In a recent stop in Las Vegas to tour Allegiant Stadium, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell dubbed Las Vegas a “Super Bowl city,” which should bode well for the attempt to land the biggest game in sports.

Goodell praised Las Vegas as being perfectly situated to handle the Super Bowl, pointing out the city’s history of handling large-scale events.

“This city has that,” Goodell said in a video released by the Raiders earlier this month. “It has the infrastructure. It knows how to do big events like no other city.”

Although not aware of the exact rollout of the next cities to be awarded a Super Bowl, Raiders president Marc Badain is hopeful the decision is made during the spring meetings.

“I’m confident that Las Vegas will be considered as a host city for the 2025 Super Bowl,” Badain told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

April 23-25: Las Vegas will play host to the NFL draft in April at a yet to be confirmed site, although it appears to be headed to the Caesars Forum convention center that is slated to be completed this spring.

The Raiders hold two first-round picks (No. 12 and 19) and are scheduled to make seven picks, barring a trade, and will look to add to their impressive rookie haul from last year which included star running back Josh Jacobs, defensive end Maxx Crosby and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

June TBD: Sometime in June the Raiders will move into their under construction 335,000-square-foot facility located just off St. Rose Parkway, across the street from Henderson Executive Airport. The facility is slated to cost north of $75 million to construct, according to Badain.

The space is comprised of a 135,000-square-foot office area, a 150,000-square-foot field house and the 50,000-square-foot Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Around 300 employees will work at the team’s office when it opens in June.

Aside from the three-story office area where team and business personnel will be housed, the team headquarters will feature a cafe, a 150-seat theater, a Raider Image retail store and a memorabilia space with Super Bowl trophies on display. The Al Davis Memorial Torch from the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum will also be there.

As the team settles into their new home base, plans call for hosting community events at the headquarters.

-July 31: Soon to be the crown jewel of the Raiders and Southern Nevada, Allegiant Stadium is set for substantial completion by July 31.

The 65,000-seat stadium sits with the majority of the outer portion enclosed by dark, tinted glass. The interior precast stadia is in place, with the field tray and cable net roofing systems set to be completed early this year.

The facility will be ready to handle events, but some finishing touches will be added to the stadium through October. The first event and its date have yet to be announced by team officials.

-Aug. 29: The first event that is on the schedule as of now is a college football game on Aug. 29 featuring UNLV against the University of California of the Pac-12.

Sept. 13-14: This is the first weekend for the 2020 NFL season. Expect the Raiders to play at home either on Sunday night or Monday night during Week 1.

