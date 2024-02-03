53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Kliff Kingsbury changes mind, won’t be coming to Raiders

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 3, 2024 - 10:14 am
 
Updated February 3, 2024 - 10:43 am
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury watches play against the Atlanta Falcons during th ...
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury watches play against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL game, Jan. 1, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Kliff Kingsbury has withdrawn his name from consideration as the Raiders’ offensive coordinator.

Kingsbury, a former Arizona Cardinals and Texas Texas head coach, was closing in on a deal to run the offense on Antonio Pierce’s first coaching staff, but an unexpected snag has resulted in Kingsbury pulling out.

A person with knowledge of the situation said only that negotiations broke down.

It’s not known where the Raiders turn from here, as a number of candidates they interviewed have landed jobs elsewhere

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Top Allegiant Stadium brass to resign after Super Bowl
Top Allegiant Stadium brass to resign after Super Bowl
2
Which draft prospects, QBs fit Raiders’ new offensive coordinator?
Which draft prospects, QBs fit Raiders’ new offensive coordinator?
3
Kliff Kingsbury changes mind, won’t be coming to Raiders
Kliff Kingsbury changes mind, won’t be coming to Raiders
4
Raiders keep close eye on QB prospect at Senior Bowl
Raiders keep close eye on QB prospect at Senior Bowl
5
Graney: The truth behind the buried Chiefs flag at Allegiant Stadium
Graney: The truth behind the buried Chiefs flag at Allegiant Stadium
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Raiders mailbag: What happens if Antonio Pierce doesn’t get the job?
Raiders mailbag: What happens if Antonio Pierce doesn’t get the job?
3 things new coach Pierce, Raiders should do this offseason
3 things new coach Pierce, Raiders should do this offseason
Raiders won’t retain offensive coordinator
Raiders won’t retain offensive coordinator
Raiders to interview general manager candidate for 2nd time
Raiders to interview general manager candidate for 2nd time
Raiders hire familiar face as head coach, but wait on GM
Raiders hire familiar face as head coach, but wait on GM
Raiders to interview high-profile candidate for coordinator’s job
Raiders to interview high-profile candidate for coordinator’s job