Kliff Kingsbury changes mind, won’t be coming to Raiders

Kliff Kingsbury, a former Arizona Cardinals and Texas Texas head coach, was closing in on a deal to become the offensive coordinator for the Raiders.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury watches play against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL game, Jan. 1, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Kliff Kingsbury has withdrawn his name from consideration as the Raiders’ offensive coordinator.

Kingsbury, a former Arizona Cardinals and Texas Texas head coach, was closing in on a deal to run the offense on Antonio Pierce’s first coaching staff, but an unexpected snag has resulted in Kingsbury pulling out.

A person with knowledge of the situation said only that negotiations broke down.

It’s not known where the Raiders turn from here, as a number of candidates they interviewed have landed jobs elsewhere

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

