Kliff Kingsbury changes mind, won’t be coming to Raiders
Kliff Kingsbury, a former Arizona Cardinals and Texas Texas head coach, was closing in on a deal to become the offensive coordinator for the Raiders.
Kliff Kingsbury has withdrawn his name from consideration as the Raiders’ offensive coordinator.
Kingsbury, a former Arizona Cardinals and Texas Texas head coach, was closing in on a deal to run the offense on Antonio Pierce’s first coaching staff, but an unexpected snag has resulted in Kingsbury pulling out.
A person with knowledge of the situation said only that negotiations broke down.
It’s not known where the Raiders turn from here, as a number of candidates they interviewed have landed jobs elsewhere
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
