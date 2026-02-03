Klint Kubiak is focused on the Super Bowl, mum on the Raiders job

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is believed to have an agreement in place to coach the Raiders, but didn’t confirm or deny it days before the Super Bowl.

5 things to know about Klint Kubiak, the Raiders’ head coach-to-be

Graney: Klint Kubiak might be staking his career on Fernando Mendoza

Raiders in play as NFL to return to Mexico City, play first regular-season game in France

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak speaks into his headset during the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak would not confirm or deny reports he is ready to accept the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching job.

“I’m coaching the Seahawks in the Super Bowl and that’s really all I’m thinking about,” he said at the NFL’s Opening Night event.

Kubiak offered a similar response to several follow-up questions before the focus turned back to Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

Kubiak and the Raiders are believed to have an agreement in place, but nothing can be signed until after his season is completed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.