56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Klint Kubiak is focused on the Super Bowl, mum on the Raiders job

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak speaks into his headset during the NFC Cham ...
Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak speaks into his headset during the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
More Stories
Players of Paris Saint-Germain and Reims warm up prior to the French Cup soccer final at the St ...
Raiders in play as NFL to return to Mexico City, play first regular-season game in France
Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan during an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. ...
Klint Kubiak’s Raiders: Who are potential offensive coordinator candidates
Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak watches a players warm up before an N ...
Graney: Klint Kubiak might be staking his career on Fernando Mendoza
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) talks with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, ri ...
5 things to know about Klint Kubiak, the Raiders’ head coach-to-be
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2026 - 7:26 pm
 

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak would not confirm or deny reports he is ready to accept the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching job.

“I’m coaching the Seahawks in the Super Bowl and that’s really all I’m thinking about,” he said at the NFL’s Opening Night event.

Kubiak offered a similar response to several follow-up questions before the focus turned back to Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

Kubiak and the Raiders are believed to have an agreement in place, but nothing can be signed until after his season is completed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES