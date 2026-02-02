Klint Kubiak’s Raiders: Who are potential offensive coordinator candidates

Here is an initial list of potential candidates to serve as offensive coordinator on Klint Kubiak’s first staff with the Las Vegas Raiders, including a clear front-runner.

The Las Vegas Raiders have the hard part out of the way.

Mostly.

They are expected to name Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as their next head coach after an extensive search, though no deal can be signed or announced until after the Super Bowl.

That’s when Kubiak can start to assemble his first staff with the Raiders, but it’s not too early to speculate.

While Kubiak is expected to call his own plays on offense, his choice of offensive coordinator will play a key role in mentoring what is likely to be a rookie quarterback in Fernando Mendoza.

Here is a look at some potential candidates to be Kubiak’s offensive coordinator.

Andrew Janocko

This feels like an obvious choice.

Janocko came over from the Saints with Kubiak to serve as Seattle’s quarterbacks coach and did a fine job with Sam Darnold this season.

Kubiak and Janocko had previously worked together in Minnesota.

Janocko, 37, played quarterback at Pitt and started his career working under Greg Schiano at Rutgers before following Schiano to the NFL with the Buccaneers.

His father was a longtime high school football coach in Pennsylvania.

This plan, which makes a great deal of sense, would also likely call for veteran offensive line coach John Benton to assume the same role under Kubiak and Janocko with the Raiders.

Run game coordinator and offensive advisor Rick Dennison would probably be part of that staff as well, along with offensive assistant Michael Byrne.

Dennison could theoretically be a candidate for offensive coordinator, but at 67 years old and having not served as an OC in nearly a decade, it’s more likely he fills a similar role to the one he has in Seattle.

Jake Peetz would be a logical candidate for a promotion to offensive coordinator with the Seahawks.

Justin Outten

The current run game specialist and assistant offensive line coach for the Seahawks, Outten has been an NFL offensive coordinator before with the Broncos in 2022.

It was a bit of a disastrous season, but he formed his relationship with Kubiak there as the pair worked for Nathaniel Hackett.

Denver actually had a couple of their best offensive performances of the season in the final two games when Outten took over play-calling duties.

The 42-year-old Outten, along with Byrne, are largely credited for a late-season resurgence in the run game for Seattle when they took on a larger role in that area.

He has a solid resume and a good relationship with Kubiak. This could potentially be a pivot should Janocko not be the choice or if he chose to potentially stay in Seattle with a promotion.

Brian Callahan

It didn’t work out for Callahan as head coach of the Titans, but he has some solid offensive credentials and some connections to Kubiak and the Raiders.

His head coaching experience could also help Kubiak in his first time in that job, though he is also pursuing the offensive coordinator job with the Giants.

Callahan worked as an assistant under Kubiak’s father Gary with the Broncos team that won the Super Bowl in the 2015 season.

The 41-year-old also worked in Denver with Raiders general manager John Spytek.

Callahan spent the 2018 season as the Raiders quarterbacks coach and is the son of former Raiders head coach Bill Callahan.

His first offensive coordinator job was actually at Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California, the alma mater of Raiders minority owner Tom Brady.

Chandler Whitmer

This may be a bit of a longshot, but he could get a call if the Raiders decide to completely go all-in on making Mendoza comfortable.

Whitmer is the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Indiana where Mendoza just won the Heisman Trophy and won a national title.

The 34-year-old former college quarterback has spent time on the coaching staffs of the Chargers and Falcons in addition to working at Ohio State and Clemson as a graduate assistant.

Whitmer could potentially take the job as quarterback coach should Kubiak be interested in easing Mendoza into the league.

Kliff Kingsbury

His credentials speak for themselves, but he’s not likely to be interested in a job that doesn’t involve play-calling.

Kingsbury also has a bit of a complicated relationship with the Raiders organization and is a top candidate for the coordinator job with the Giants.

But it’s almost mandatory to include him on the list for any offensive opening.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.