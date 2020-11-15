67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
stadium-small stadium-large
Raiders

Kolton Miller a no-go for Raiders against Broncos

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2020 - 11:47 am
 
Updated November 15, 2020 - 12:15 pm
Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) warms up before an NFL football game agai ...
Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) warms up before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The Raiders will be without their two starting offensive tackles for the second consecutive week.

Kolton Miller was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos with an ankle injury. His absence, coupled with right tackle Trent Brown’s prolonged return from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, means the Raiders will again have to go with backups Brandon Parker at left tackle and Sam Young at right tackle.

Right guard Gabe Jackson, who missed practice on Friday with an undisclosed illness, will suit up against the Broncos.

The Raiders also get back rookie cornerback Damon Arnette, who has missed the past six games with a fractured right thumb. Also, defensive end David Irving will make his Raiders debut.

Among the other Raiders inactive players are quarterback Marcus Mariota, guard John Simpson, defensive tackle Daniel Ross, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, running back Theo Riddick and cornerback Amik Robertson.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Without Cory Littleton, Raiders turn to other linebackers
Without Cory Littleton, Raiders turn to other linebackers
2
Raiders, Broncos key matchups to watch
Raiders, Broncos key matchups to watch
3
Ed Graney grades the 5-3 Raiders at midseason
Ed Graney grades the 5-3 Raiders at midseason
4
Raiders look to make their new house an intimidating home
Raiders look to make their new house an intimidating home
5
Sharp bettors ‘all over’ one side in Raiders-Broncos game
Sharp bettors ‘all over’ one side in Raiders-Broncos game
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST