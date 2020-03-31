Las Vegas could get NFL draft in 2022

The next batch of NFL stars will be showcased on the Fountains of Bellagio before being whisked away to the Caesars Forum convention center to hear their names called in the 2020 NFL draft. (NFL rendering)

The NFL might be circling back to Las Vegas as a site for its annual draft sooner than anticipated.

NFL vice president Peter O’Reilly said on Tuesday on a league conference call that the league is considering holding the 2022 draft in Las Vegas. The NFL was scheduled to hold the draft in Las Vegas this year, but those plans were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It makes sense that the NFL would be eyeing 2022 as a possible return to Las Vegas. There is an opening that year in between Cleveland hosting in 2021 and Kansas City in 2023.

When asked on a conference call if Las Vegas is back in play, O’Reilly said:

“We’re in Cleveland next year in 2021 and in Kansas City for 2023. So, 2022 is an option for Las Vegas. We need some time to work through that with Las Vegas, with the Raiders and with the LVCVA out there, but that is something we are considering, for sure.”

He added: “We want to thank our tremendous partners in Las Vegas, the state of Nevada, the Las Vegas Raiders and all of our partners and fans who would have been part of an amazing public draft in Las Vegas. As we have said previously, we are focused with them now on identifying a future draft to do fully and properly in Las Vegas. “

Green Bay has also been mentioned as a possible host city in 2022.

