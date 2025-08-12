Las Vegas native, Gorman grad fighting for starting job with Raiders

Las Vegas native Kyu Blu Kelly has caught the Raiders’ eye in training camp and is in the mix to be one of the team’s starting cornerbacks.

Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (36) laughs at a media question during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) goes to the turf to secure a touchdown pass against cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (36) during the first half of a Raiders training camp mock game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug.2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Justin Shorter (88) and cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (36) look on during the first day of training camp on Wednesday, July 22, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (36) warms up with teammates during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (36) signals after pushing away cornerback Darien Porter (26) on a drill during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (36) pushes away cornerback Darien Porter (26) on a drill during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (36) and Jacksonville Jaguars safety Daniel Thomas (20) push each other during an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (36) laughs at a media question during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Hear from Kyu Blu Kelly, Collin Johnson and Chris Smith from Raiders Training Camp as they discuss what it takes to keep fighting for a spot on the team, Pete Carroll's energy and more.

A new candidate for the starting cornerback job opposite Eric Stokes emerged for the Raiders on Tuesday.

Las Vegas native Kyu Blu Kelly got the majority of first-team reps at the team’s latest practice and came up with an interception. The Bishop Gorman graduate and former Stanford standout jumped high in the air to pick off a sideline throw from backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell and then raced to the end zone for what would have been a touchdown.

The key was getting a good read on the wide receiver and O’Connell. By the time the pass was thrown, Kelly was ready to pounce.

“Once I saw it come out, it was just a fight for the ball,” Kelly said. “And at that point, just make the play.”

Kelly, 24, continues to make a position impression in training camp and has steadily climbed the depth chart.

He was still replaced on the first team at times by rookie third-round pick Darien Porter at Tuesday’s practice, but Kelly is in the mix with Porter and second-year cornerback Decamerion Richardson for a starting role.

“The best thing I’ve done is just take it day by day, not think too far into the future, and put my best foot forward each and every day,” Kelly said.

Kelly, at the very least, is setting himself up for stability after spending time with five different teams over his first two NFL seasons.

He was selected by the Ravens in the fifth round of the 2023 draft. He never played a game for Baltimore, but he made appearances for the Seahawks, Packers and Commanders his rookie season.

Kelly, listed at 6 feet, 188 pounds, was signed to the Raiders practice squad in September 2024 and played four games for his hometown team last year.

He now appears to be catching new coach Pete Carroll’s eye in training camp. Kelly is determined to make the most of his opportunity.

“Wherever they put me, ones, twos, threes, whatever reps I get, I’ll make the most of them,” Kelly said. “And I think I’ve done that thus far.”

Learning lesson

Kelly expected to stay with the Ravens after being drafted. But Baltimore’s stacked cornerback room led to him being cut at the end of his first training camp.

Bouncing between three other teams as a rookie was humbling. There was a silver lining, however. Teams kept picking him up and putting him on the 53-man roster, meaning it was clear he had value.

“Honestly, I’m glad it happened,” Kelly said. “Changed me as a man, changed me as a player.”

Kelly learned how to stay confident even when he wasn’t getting consistent playing time. That let him perform with a clear head when he did get the chance to get on the field.

“I feel like that separates a lot of guys in this league. When you go in with the confidence, and not having to do anything, when you make those plays, you’re like, ‘I’m supposed to be here, I can do this type of thing,’” Kelly said. “And I had to find that because, you know, bouncing around a lot of teams, it’s going to kill your confidence. You got nothing to go off of but a plane ride here and a plane ride there.”

Familiar environment

Kelly’s experience as a rookie ultimately led him home. That helped this offseason, as he was surrounded by a strong support system as he worked to impress the Raiders new regime.

“It being my hometown, family close by, friends all cheering me on, it helps with the stability I have here and just the comfort of being home,” Kelly said. “That’s a big thing, a big blessing to have in this league. It’s not that common, so I’m blessed to have it for sure.”

Kelly is one of two Las Vegas natives on the Raiders, along with defensive tackle Jonah Laulu, a former Centennial standout. Defensive tackle Treven Ma’ae, who was born in Hawaii, is also a former Gorman player.

“Yeah, no doubt, putting on for the 702 for sure,” Kelly said. “It’s just wearing it on our backs. A lot of kids look up to us. They dream to play for the Raiders, and we have that chance and opportunity. So why not go our hardest and show them how it’s done and play the best ball we can?”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.