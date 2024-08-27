Las Vegas police union says it still won’t comply with NFL’s new access policy

The NFL wants those officers to share their photos for facial recognition purposes, which the Las Vegas Police Protective Association said it has concerns about.

Steve Grammas, president of Las Vegas Police Protective Association, said police officers who provide security at Raiders games will still not submit to the biometric and photo requirements of a new NFL policy. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police officers who provide security at Raiders games will still not submit to the biometric and photo requirements of a new NFL policy, the police union head said Tuesday.

The NFL wants those officers to share their photos for facial recognition purposes, which the Las Vegas Police Protective Association said it has concerns about.

Steve Grammas, president of the union, said he, Metropolitan Police Department staff and NFL technical and security personnel met on Zoom Friday.

The NFL proposed new retention dates for biometric data, offering to destroy it at the end of the season instead of the original proposal of keeping it for three years after the last time an officer worked an event.

But the league still wanted photos of all officers, he said.

LVPPA and Metro, at the behest of Sheriff Kevin McMahill, said they would not comply, according to Grammas.

Spokespeople for the NFL and Raiders did not respond to requests for comment for this story.

Grammas has previously said he worries about the photographs falling into the hands of people who oppose the police and could harass officers.

Metro officers volunteer to work at games and have traditionally worn wristbands that allowed them access to the field and stadium.

Officers will continue to wear wristbands, but Grammas said that’s not a new policy. It “wasn’t us agreeing or acquiescing to anything,” he said. “That’s how it’s always been done.”

Grammas heard through his staff that the stadium will only check to see if officers are wearing wristbands, but said the dispute is likely to continue.

“I don’t think this is the end of it,” he said.

He added, “We’re going to stand by our officers and not require them to submit.”

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.