Las Vegas Raiders add five more candidates to coaching search

The Raiders have added five new candidates to their coaching search.

According to a person with knowledge of the situation, the club has requested permission to interview Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, Rams passing game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase and Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.

The 45-year-old Evero has been the Panthers’ defensive coordinator since 2023 and oversaw a massive turnaround this year. After surrendering an NFL-record 534 points in 2024, the Panthers cut that down to 380. Evero has previously served as an assistant coach for the Rams, Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 38-year-old LaFleur has been the Rams’ offensive coordinator since 2023. Although Rams head coach Sean McVay is the club’s play-caller, LaFleur assisted McVay to help the Rams lead the NFL in scoring at 30.5 points per game.

Before joining the Rams, LaFleur was the offensive coordinator of the New York Jets from 2021 to 2022.

The 39-year-old Shula is the grandson of Hall of Fame coach Don Shula and has been the Rams’ defensive coordinator since 2024. Shula has been with the Rams since McVay’s first season in Los Angeles in 2017. McVay and Shula were teammates at Miami (Ohio) University.

The 46-year-old Hafley has been the Packers’ defensive coordinator since 2024. Before that, he was the head coach at Boston College from 2020 to 2023.

The 35-year-old Scheelhaase was an assistant coach at Iowa State from 2018 to 2023, the last year as the offensive coordinator. He has been with the Rams since 2024.

The Raiders opened their search to replace Pete Carroll last week by interviewing Broncos quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Davis Webb, former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak on Friday.

