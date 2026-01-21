Las Vegas Raiders can hire coach any time after fulfilling Rooney Rule

The Las Vegas Raiders conducted two in-person interviews during their time in south Florida that will enable them to hire a coach whenever a decision is made.

Raiders owner Mark Davis looks on before the start of a press conference with general manager John Spytek

The top brass of the Las Vegas Raiders returned from south Florida having cleared a hurdle in the process of hiring a new head coach.

In-person interviews with former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero have been completed, thus fulfilling the Rooney Rule requirements.

That means the Raiders can now hire a coach at any time.

The rule, first adopted in 2003 and amended several times over the years, requires NFL organizations to conduct at least two in-person interviews with minority candidates for any head coach opening.

Those guidelines were enacted to encourage best-hiring practices to foster and provide opportunity to diverse leadership throughout the league.

The Raiders have interviewed two other minority candidates — Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Rams passing game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase, virtually.

Both of them will be coaching this weekend in conference title games, as will Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb, Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula and Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

All of those candidates would need to have their seasons come to an end before they could be formally announced as head coach.

