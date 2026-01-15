Las Vegas Raiders coaching search tracker: News, rumors, candidates, interviews

The Las Vegas Raiders started interviews for their next head coach. Follow below for all the latest updates, rumors and surprises as the search takes shape.

Mike Tomlin to the Raiders? The pros and cons

Does Dante Moore’s decision to stay at Oregon affect the Raiders?

What is the Rooney Rule as it relates to the Raiders coaching search?

The Raiders are looking for their sixth coach since moving to Las Vegas in 2020 after parting ways with Pete Carroll following a 3-14 season. This search is different from any of the previous ones because the team holds the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft and has the chance to select a franchise quarterback.

The opportunity to develop a young quarterback should help general manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady, who are leading the search, attract several top candidates for the job.

The Raiders have started the first round of interviews and are sure to request permission to speak with more candidates.

John Harbaugh headed to Big Apple?

John Harbaugh and the New York Giants are working to finalize a deal for him to become the team’s coach, ESPN reported Wednesday.

No deal had been finalized as of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, and sources told ESPN that “There was still a lot to be worked through.”

Harbaugh, 63, was let go last week after 18 seasons as Baltimore’s coach. He led the the Ravens to a 180-113 record, with a Super Bowl win in 2013. His 193 victories, including the postseason, rank 12th in NFL history.

Harbaugh was the NFL’s second-longest active coach behind Mike Tomlin, who was in his 19th season with Pittsburgh before stepping down Monday.

The Giants finished 4-13 this season, their third straight losing season. Harbaugh would replace Brian Daboll, who was fired midseason, and Mike Kafka, who took over on an interim basis for the final seven games.

New York cast a wide net in its coaching search. The Giants did in-person interviews with Kafka, Mike McCarthy, Raheem Morris, Kevin Stefanski and Antonio Pierce, ESPN reported. They also talked virtually with Indianapolis defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and Denver defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Mike Tomlin is on the market

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s resignation Tuesday creates the possibility of the Las Vegas Raiders making a run at the Super Bowl-winning leader.

Tomlin never experienced a losing season in his 19 years in Pittsburgh and led the Steelers to the playoffs 13 times, highlighted by a win in the 2009 Super Bowl.

But there are pros and cons of the Raiders hiring Tomlin.

Jesse Minter added to list of candidates

The Raiders requested an interview with Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter after Los Angeles was bounced from the postseason with a loss to the Patriots, the Review-Journal has confirmed.

Minter, 42, is expected to be one of the hottest candidates in this cycle. He won the national championship as defensive coordinator at Michigan.

Oh, by the way, Michigan men run the Raiders. Minority owner Tom Brady and general manager John Spytek played together at Michigan.

John Harbaugh not a fit for Raiders?

John Harbaugh is believed to have been contacted by every team with an open head coaching job after he was fired by the Baltimore Ravens. That includes the Raiders.

Sources indicate the Raiders have had conversations with Harbaugh, though a recent report about his demands suggested he might want to select his own general manager. That doesn’t mesh with the Raiders as long as general manager John Spytek is running football operations alongside minority owner Tom Brady.

Raiders’ candidate list grows

The Raiders added five more candidates to their coaching search.

According to a person with knowledge of the situation, the club has requested permission to interview:

— Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero;

— Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur;

— Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula;

— Rams passing game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase;

— Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.

Evero, 45, has been the Panthers’ defensive coordinator since 2023 and oversaw a massive turnaround this year.

LaFleur, 38, has been the Rams’ offensive coordinator since 2023. Before joining the Rams, LaFleur was the offensive coordinator of the New York Jets in 2021 and 2022.

Shula, 39, is the grandson of Hall of Fame coach Don Shula and has been the Rams’ defensive coordinator since 2024.

Scheelhaase, 35, was an assistant coach at Iowa State from 2018 to 2023, the last year as the offensive coordinator. He has been with the Rams since 2024.

Hafley, 46, has been the Packers’ defensive coordinator since 2024. Green Bay allowed 25 points in the fourth quarter of its wild-card loss to Chicago.

Pros and cons of first five candidates interviewed

The Raiders opened their search to replace Pete Carroll by interviewing Broncos quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Davis Webb, former Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak on Friday.

Here are the pros and cons of each candidate.

A closer look at John Harbaugh

It’s a toss-up on who is the most proven coach on the market between John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin.

The Baltimore Ravens had just three losing seasons during Harbaugh’s 18 years in charge and won a Super Bowl in 2013. But is Harbaugh, 63, an ideal candidate for the Raiders, who are in the beginning stages of a rebuild?

Betting favorite to be Raiders coach

The Raiders haven’t been linked with Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. But Flores is the betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and BetOnline to be the Raiders’ next coach. (DraftKings doesn’t operate in Nevada, and BetOnline is an offshore book that isn’t regulated in the United States.)

Flores spent the majority of his coaching career with the New England Patriots when Raiders minority owner Tom Brady was the Patriots quarterback. He was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2019 to 2021.

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy are tied for the 5-1 second choice at DraftKings.

Rules for NFL coaching searches

Are you wondering when the Raiders are allowed to interview certain candidates for their head coaching vacancy? Here’s a look at some of the protocols in place for the coaching searches.

