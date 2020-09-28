Las Vegas Raiders fan’s pets can join game action with swag
Your dog, cat, parrot — maybe even a duck — can be part of the action while you cozy up together to watch the Las Vegas Raiders.
For three years you’ve seen Golden Knights clothing, car decals and all kinds of other stuff all over town, and that’s a wonderful thing — if you’re a hockey fan. If you’re a football fan, though, you finally get equal time, and can emblazon everything you own with the Raiders logo. And don’t forget your pets!
Tag it
Does your dog have an identity problem? Solve it by making him or her an honorary Raider with this pet identification tag, which can be personalized with four lines of text. $14.99, chewy.com
Roll it
Here’s a handy contraption for the owner of nearly any kind of pet — a dog weighing up to 16 pounds, cat, hamster, ferret, snake or duck. It comes with a faux-fur pad and has mesh on three sides for easy viewing. $109.99, fansedge.com
Arrrrgh it
Raiders are pirates, and what are pirates without parrots? Let your parrot — or cockatiel, conure or pigeon — channel his or her inner buccaneer with the pirate FeatherWear flight suit and hat, available in four colors and 17 (yes, 17!) sizes, with the hat in six sizes. $26.99, plus $11.99 for the hat, flightquarters.com.
Insult it
Do cats like football? Hard to say, since cats tend not to get too enthusiastic about anything, but if your feline friend likes to curl up with you while you’re watching the game, spring for this mesh jersey (which comes in six sizes, so you can find one for that big Maine Coon or a dog, too). $13.31, chewy.com
Play with it
Hmmm. Maybe this is one to get for the dog who isn’t a Raiders fan. At any rate, the Little Earth Raiders Sock Monkey pet toy is plush and cuddly, just like Trent Brown. Or not. $12.99, fansedge.com
