Las Vegas Raiders gear aplenty on NFL Shop, Fanatics

An abundance of Las Vegas Raiders gear is available via the NFL Shop’s online website. Fanatics, an online retailer that partners with the major sports leagues, is also selling Raiders merchandise.

The classic Raiders logo is embroidered in the middle of the cap underneath “Las Vegas” and in between “2020.” A patch of the iconic Welcome to Las Vegas Sign is stitched on the right side. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Harry Ruggs grabbed a black Las Vegas Raiders cap Thursday shortly after becoming the first draft pick in team history and proudly placed it atop his head.

The classic Raiders logo is embroidered in the middle of the cap underneath “Las Vegas” and in between “2020.” A patch of the iconic Welcome to Las Vegas Sign is stitched on the right side.

The cap pairs the franchise’s history with its present and future in Las Vegas. And now it can be yours.

An abundance of Las Vegas Raiders gear is available via the NFL Shop’s online website. Fanatics, an online retailer that partners with the major sports leagues, is also selling new Raiders merchandise. The hat worn first by Ruggs during the first round of the NFL draft retails for $39.99. Ruggs’ and fellow first-round draft pick Damon Arnette’s jerseys with the No. 1 are also available for $99.99.

T-shirts and polos are available as well.

A women’s V-neck Las Vegas Raiders hoodie is among the most popular hoodies on both websites. It’s solid black, with the team’s logo in the center. Las Vegas is written in cursive and the word football written in plain text. It sells for $64.99

A few of men’s T-shirt designs are also trending on the websites and are listed as “most popular.” One such design is black and features the words “Welcome to Las Vegas,” with 2020 sandwiching the team’s logo. Another features the logo with the words “Las Vegas Raiders” outlined behind it. They both retail for $29.999

A third reads “Raider Nation Las Vegas,” with the logo nestled beneath it and is available in black for $24.99. A black, short-sleeved collared shirt with “Las Vegas” stationed above the logo near the left shoulder is selling for $54.99 and is among the sites’ most popular polos.

The Raider Image, billed as the team’s official store, appeared to be out of most Raiders apparel Friday after Las Vegas iterations were unveiled during the draft. Certain items were available, like Ruggs’ jersey — size XXXL. But the inaugural draft cap worn by Ruggs was not available on the Raider Image.

Fanatics’ media relations did not respond to an email seeking comment, and neither did the Raiders.

But the gear is here, and it’s aplenty.

Staff reporter Adam Hill contributed to this report.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.