Las Vegas Raiders gear to make debut on NFL draft broadcast

The first time apparel specific to the team’s new home in Las Vegas will be seen is when the top pick puts on a hat during the network coverage.

The No. 12 pick in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night, barring a trade, will put on a hat identifying him as the newest member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

It will be the first public display of Las Vegas-specific Raiders apparel, another significant milestone in the evolution of the franchise as it transitions to the city.

Once the pick is made, the broadcast will cut to the newest member of the Raiders organization, who will likely hug his assembled friends and family in groups of no more than 10 and place the hat on his head.

Thursday was always supposed to be the day that happened, though the rollout figured to be on a much grander scale.

The draft had been scheduled to take over the city this week, with massive crowds populating the Strip and Las Vegas Raiders merchandise available in every store and pop-up shop all around the city.

With most brick-and-mortar stores closed due to the coronavirus, online shopping will now be by far the easiest way to get ahold of the first pieces of Las Vegas Raiders gear. Merchandise is expected to be available shortly after Thursday’s draft through both the Raiders online store and NFLShop.com.

The league has gone to extraordinary lengths to put together the broadcast of the draft event that will look much different than in years’ past.

Coaches, general managers and other front-office personnel will conduct the draft from home with cameras fixed on them throughout the three days. The league also provided video equipment to 58 prospects, who will be shown on camera when they are selected.

Each of those players, which includes potential Raiders targets like Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, Henry Ruggs III and C.J. Henderson, were sent a welcome package that includes the video equipment and approved apparel from official NFL partners that is acceptable to be seen on camera during the coverage.

That includes branded Bose headphones for use in taking the phone call that they’ve been selected.

The players were all sent hats from each of the 32 teams since they could theoretically be drafted by any one of them.

EA Sports is also creating a virtual meeting with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to replace the traditional on-stage hugs.

Goodell will be conducting the draft from his home in suburban New York City.

