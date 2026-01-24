Las Vegas Raiders interview former Coach of the Year for open job

The Las Vegas Raiders expanded their head-coaching search Saturday by interviewing former New York Giants coach Brian Daboll, who was on the offensive staff in New England during Tom Brady’s stint as quarterback.

New York Giants' Brian Daboll walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Las Vegas Raiders added a new name to their list of head coaching candidates for the first time in several days by interviewing former Giants head coach Brian Daboll on Saturday.

Daboll did two stints as an offensive assistant with the Patriots when current Raiders minority owner Tom Brady was quarterback.

He was believed to be a potential candidate for the offensive coordinator job with the Raiders depending on who was hired as head coach, but now he could potentially be in that mix as well.

Daboll was fired as head coach of the Giants during this past season, finishing his tenure with a 20-40-1 record. He was, however, named NFL Coach of the Year in his first season when he led the Giants to a playoff appearance and won a first-round game.

He is also a candidate in his hometown of Buffalo where he served as the offensive coordinator from 2018-2021 and is largely credited with helping Josh Allen harness his raw tools and become an NFL star.

Daboll has been available for interviews since the beginning of the search as he is not currently employed, but the Raiders waited until fairly late in the process to talk to him about the job opening.

Brady and general manager John Spytek are leading the search.

