Las Vegas Raiders star undergoes surgery on left knee

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said this week he was hoping to avoid surgery for a left knee injury that caused him to miss the final two games.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, left and linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) and head coach Pete Carroll watch the game from the sideline against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks the sideline during the first half of an NFL game Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby had surgery on his left knee Wednesday and expects to make a full recovery.

The 28-year-old defensive end, who was shut down and placed on injured reserve with two games remaining in a season when he battled a lingering knee issue, had said this week he was visiting famed orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles in hopes of avoiding surgery.

ElAttrache has performed procedures on Crosby’s knee and shoulder.

“You either make excuses or you make history,” Crosby posted on social media with a picture from his hospital bed with a large brace on his knee. “Great risk=great reward. We got work to do.

“Reset and reload. I wouldn’t change it for nothing. The scars are what made me and provide true clarity and growth. Year 8 will be the greatest year yet. Undisputed.”

Another post provided an optimistic prognosis.

“Clean Up Time,” he wrote. “Successful Surgery. Expecting 200% recovery.”

Crosby left the Raiders’ facility in frustration when he was told he wouldn’t be playing in the final two games, but was back with his teammates last week.

General manager John Spytek was asked Monday whether he sees Crosby as “untouchable” in terms of an offseason trade and declined to give a direct answer.

“I have a lot of respect for Maxx and how much he loves to play the game. … I think it’s been well documented that he didn’t love the idea of not playing football,” Spytek said.

“I love Maxx. He embodies what a Raider is. I’ve been pretty upfront with that from the day that I sat up here almost a year ago, and I continue to believe that.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.