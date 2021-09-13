Las Vegas set to host MNF: Tailgaters descend upon Allegiant Stadium — LIVE BLOG

The Las Vegas Raiders will host the Baltimore Ravens tonight as Monday Night Football comes to Allegiant Stadium.

Fans descend on Allegiant Stadium before the Raiders' game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans descend on Allegiant Stadium before the Raiders' game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raider fans tailgate outside Allegiant Stadium ahead of the team's game agains the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raider fans tailgate outside Allegiant Stadium ahead of the team's game agains the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raider fans tailgate outside Allegiant Stadium ahead of the team's game agains the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Going to the game? Here's everything you need to know:

Planning to watch the game at home? Here's how:

Stay with us for live updates from in and around the stadium.

Anti-vax protesters make an appearance

A small group of protesters showed up at Allegiant stadium Monday afternoon to voice their opinions about the Raiders COVID-19 protocols. The team is requiring fans to show proof of vaccination before attending games at the stadium.

RAIDERS PROTEST: A crowd of protestors has gathered on Dean Martin and Al Davis Way in front of @AllegiantStadm to protest new COVID-19 protocols for game day, including vaccination requirements. #BREAKING #RJNow pic.twitter.com/ffem7FEHzp — James Schaeffer (@jamesmschaeffer) September 13, 2021

-2:50 p.m.

Tailgaters descend upon Allegiant Stadium lots

Parking lots opened around Allegiant Stadium at 1:00 p.m. and Raider Nation is coming out in full force ahead of tonight’s game. Here’s an early look at tailgting around the stadium.

Parking lots opened about 20 mins ago and the first tailgaters are setting up. #vegas #raiders #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/EEoIcVe6sJ — Mick Akers (@mickakers) September 13, 2021

Everyone's out tailgating! Rich from Long Beach PD saved @_CassieSoto from dying today. True story. She is ok. pic.twitter.com/6DPAV0orXM — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) September 13, 2021

-1:58 p.m.

Fans line up for vaccines and screenings

Nearly five hours before kickoff, fans started lining up at the COVID vaccine and screening test outside Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders are requiring proof of vaccination for fans attending games at Allegiant Stadium this season.

Pretty good line already in place for the covid vaccine and alternate screening tent at @AllegiantStadm #vegas #raiders #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/FbMn6PXwJM — Mick Akers (@mickakers) September 13, 2021

-1:16 p.m.