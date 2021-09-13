104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Las Vegas set to host MNF: Tailgaters descend upon Allegiant Stadium — LIVE BLOG

By , and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2021 - 1:18 pm
 
Updated September 13, 2021 - 2:52 pm
Fans descend on Allegiant Stadium before the Raiders' game against the Baltimore Ravens on Mond ...
Fans descend on Allegiant Stadium before the Raiders' game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans descend on Allegiant Stadium before the Raiders' game against the Baltimore Ravens on Mond ...
Fans descend on Allegiant Stadium before the Raiders' game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raider fans tailgate outside Allegiant Stadium ahead of the team's game agains the Baltimore Ra ...
Raider fans tailgate outside Allegiant Stadium ahead of the team's game agains the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raider fans tailgate outside Allegiant Stadium ahead of the team's game agains the Baltimore Ra ...
Raider fans tailgate outside Allegiant Stadium ahead of the team's game agains the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raider fans tailgate outside Allegiant Stadium ahead of the team's game agains the Baltimore Ra ...
Raider fans tailgate outside Allegiant Stadium ahead of the team's game agains the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Raiders will host the Baltimore Ravens tonight as Monday Night Football comes to Allegiant Stadium.

Going to the game? Here’s everything you need to know:

Fan’s guide to Allegiant Stadium

Raiders to require proof of COVID vaccination for fans at Allegiant Stadium

Raiders offer alternate vaccination screening for fans attending Monday’s game

Allegiant Stadium: A Field of Dreams

Planning to watch the game at home? Here’s how:

How to watch Raiders-Ravens on MNF

Stay with us for live updates from in and around the stadium.

Anti-vax protesters make an appearance

A small group of protesters showed up at Allegiant stadium Monday afternoon to voice their opinions about the Raiders COVID-19 protocols. The team is requiring fans to show proof of vaccination before attending games at the stadium.

-2:50 p.m.

Tailgaters descend upon Allegiant Stadium lots

Parking lots opened around Allegiant Stadium at 1:00 p.m. and Raider Nation is coming out in full force ahead of tonight’s game. Here’s an early look at tailgting around the stadium.

-1:58 p.m.

Fans line up for vaccines and screenings

Nearly five hours before kickoff, fans started lining up at the COVID vaccine and screening test outside Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders are requiring proof of vaccination for fans attending games at Allegiant Stadium this season.

-1:16 p.m.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders-Ravens MNF showdown brings prime time traffic along with it
Raiders-Ravens MNF showdown brings prime time traffic along with it
2
Predicting player props for Ravens-Raiders on MNF
Predicting player props for Ravens-Raiders on MNF
3
Josh Jacobs questionable for Raiders’ home opener
Josh Jacobs questionable for Raiders’ home opener
4
A fan’s guide for Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium
A fan’s guide for Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium
5
Graney: Week 1 matters more than you think for Raiders
Graney: Week 1 matters more than you think for Raiders
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs answers questions during a news conference at the Raiders Head ...
Josh Jacobs questionable for Raiders’ home opener
By / RJ

The Raiders announced late Sunday that running back Josh Jacobs, who has been nursing a toe injury, is questionable for Monday’s game against the Ravens with an unspecified illness.