Grambling State upsets Jackson State in Las Vegas HBCU Classic — PHOTOS

Grambling State knocked off No. 11 Jackson State with a late field goal Saturday in the inaugural Las Vegas HBCU Classic at Allegiant Stadium.

2026 mock draft: Is this the year Raiders grab QB of the future?

Former Raiders CEO among 21 contributors advancing for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Jackson State Tigers wide receiver Nate Rembert (3) extends to secure a long pass over Grambling State Tigers defensive back Tyrell Raby (5) during the second half of their Las Vegas HBCU Classic football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jackson State Tigers defensive back Mike Smith III (4) is called for interference Depp downfield against Grambling State Tigers wide receiver Tyson George (8) during the second half of their Las Vegas HBCU Classic football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jackson State punter Gerardo Baeza (38) has a kick blocked by Grambling State Tigers defender Clyde McClendon Jr. (24) during the first half of their Las Vegas HBCU Classic football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jackson State Tigers running back Donerio Davenport (10) catches some air on a reception as Grambling State Tigers defensive back Tyrell Raby (5) moves in during the first half of their Las Vegas HBCU Classic football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jackson State Tigers quarterback Jared Lockhart (11) is team tackle by Grambling State Tigers defensive back Patrick Marshall (21), linebacker Tory Morgan (7) and defensive back Markel Linzer (3) during the second half of their Las Vegas HBCU Classic football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Grambling State Tigers quarterback C'Zavian Teasett (1) rolls into the end zone over Jackson State Tigers defensive back Kam Sallis (15) during the second half of their Las Vegas HBCU Classic football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jackson State Tigers quarterback Jared Lockhart (11) breaks a tackle attempt by Grambling State Tigers linebacker Tory Morgan (7) as he looks for more yards during the second half of their Las Vegas HBCU Classic football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Grambling State Tigers linebacker Jon Horton (9) loses his helmet after helping to sack Jackson State Tigers quarterback Parker Stofa (12) during the first half of their Las Vegas HBCU Classic football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Grambling State Tigers band performs during halftime of their Las Vegas HBCU Classic football game against the Jackson State Tigers at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Grambling State Tigers band performs during halftime of their Las Vegas HBCU Classic football game against the Jackson State Tigers at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jackson State Tigers quarterback Parker Stofa (12) is sacked by Grambling State Tigers defensive end Warren Robinson (10) and defensive end Bryce Cage (4) during the first half of their Las Vegas HBCU Classic football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Grambling State Tigers running back Tre Bradford (7) blasts down the sideline pursued by Jackson State Tigers defensive back Kam Sallis (15) during the first half of their Las Vegas HBCU Classic football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Grambling State Tigers tight end Covadis Knighten (9) is double teamed by Jackson State Tigers linebacker Reid Pulliam (7) and defensive back Kam Sallis (15) during the first half of their Las Vegas HBCU Classic football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jackson State Tigers running back Donerio Davenport (10) attempts to leap over Grambling State Tigers defensive end Shanye Monsanto (15) and teammates at the goal line during the second half of their Las Vegas HBCU Classic football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Grambling State Tigers head coach Mickey Joseph talks closely with quarterback C'Zavian Teasett (1) who was injured and transported near the end off the game during the second half of their Las Vegas HBCU Classic football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Grambling State Tigers kicker Josh McCormick (60) makes the game winning field goal as Jackson State Tigers cornerback Frankie Dunn Jr. (19) is unable to get the block during the second half of their Las Vegas HBCU Classic football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Grambling State Tigers players weave together in celebration after deflation the Jackson State Tigers 26-24 in their Las Vegas HBCU Classic football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Grambling State Tigers wide receiver Andrew Frazier (87) is pumped after a touchdown reception against the Jackson State Tigers during the second half of their Las Vegas HBCU Classic football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Down to its backup quarterback and a kicker whose erratic leg is rarely called upon for field goals, Grambling State miraculously upset No. 11 Jackson State 26-24 Saturday in the inaugural Las Vegas HBCU Classic at Allegiant Stadium.

The hero was Josh McCormick, who banged a 44-yard field goal through the goal posts with 21 seconds left to play to complete a last-gasp rally for Grambling State, which had given up two straight fourth-quarter touchdowns to fall behind 24-23 to its SWAC rivals.

Much of the credit goes to backup quarterback Amyne Darensburg, who came off the bench in the middle of the final drive to replace starter C’Zavian Teasett, who went down with a serious injury with 1:55 left in the game.

Teasett was injured while getting tackled on a 9-yard run. He lay motionless on his stomach as trainers and medical staff raced onto the field to tend to him. An ambulance was summoned to the field to transport him to the hospital. As he was loaded into the ambulance, the entire Grambling State team circled him.

At the time of his injury, Teasett had completed 16 of 26 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns.

A teary-eyed Grambling State coach, Mickey Joseph, did not have an update on the condition of his quarterback.

“We want to send prayers to Zay and his family,” Joseph said. “When you lose kids like this … he’s ours. He’s mine. And we lose him to an injury like this, it hurts you.”

With that as the backdrop, on came Darensburg, who took mostly mental reps this week in practice. Somehow, he mustered a 12-yard run on a fourth-and-9, then threw 11 yards on a third-and-12 to put Grambling State (5-3, 2-2) in position for McCormick’s winning field goal.

That is when Joseph turned to McCormick, a big-legged but not very accurate kicker, and told him to go kick the winner. McCormick typically only handles kickoffs because of his erratic leg.

“He doesn’t have a finesse leg,” Joseph said. “He’s like a golfer, he just booms it.”

But he also has something essential going for him, according to Joseph.

“If you know Josh, you know he’s not gonna blink,” Joseph said. “Nothing really bothers him.”

Weighing heavily on McCormick’s mind was his teammate.

“It was definitely tough seeing Teasett go down, but on the sideline we all said prayers and realized we were playing the game for something bigger than it was,” McCormick said. “For him, his mother, who was also on the field.”

Understanding the assignment calmed McCormick’s nerves.

“I was pretty confident,” McCormick said. “We have a really good long snapper and holder, so they just needed to get the snap down and the hold down and I felt comfortable putting it through the goal posts.”

He did exactly that.

The win could come at a potentially major cost for Jackson State (5-2, 3-1), as quarterback Jacobian Morgan was lost in the first quarter to a lower leg injury and did not return. Parker Stofa initially replaced Morgan, but was eventually replaced by Lockhart late in the third quarter.

Morgan was injured at some point in the opening quarter after running in from 7 yards to give Jackson State a 7-0 lead. On the play before the touchdown, Morgan connected with Nate Rembert for 43 yards.

His loss was felt for most of the next two quarters, with Teasett guiding Grambling State on a 23-0 run to take a 23-10 lead. On the run, Teasett had touchdown throws of 59 and 26 yards and also ran for a 16-yard touchdown.

Jackson State rallied behind backup quarterback Jared Lockhart to overcome Grambling State’s advantage, throwing a 62-yard touchdown pass to Rembert and running for a 1-yard score to put Grambling State up 24-23 with 2:15 remaining.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.