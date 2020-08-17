Last Raider on COVID-19 list back as padded practices begin

UNLV product Javin White continues to receive praise for his work in the Raiders’ training camp, this time from defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Monday was a big day for Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. He celebrated his birthday and saw his team in full pads for the first time this training camp. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) stretches during an NFL football training camp practice Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Henderson. (AP Photo/John Locher, Pool)

Notes from Monday’s first day in padded practices for the Raiders this training camp:

— Running back Rod Smith returned to camp after being on the COVID-19 reserve list, but did not take part in practice. He was the only remaining Raider on that list.

“I don’t underestimate the virus, so we’re happy that we’re doing all right right now, but we’ve got a long way to go,” coach Jon Gruden said. “I don’t want to underestimate the enemy. We’re trying crush it. We’re trying to beat it down.”

— Rookie linebacker Javin White, who played at UNLV, once again drew praise, this time from a teammate. Defensive end Maxx Crosby was asked what newcomers stood out in practice, and he immediately pointed to White.

“I saw Javin White come downhill a few times like an animal,” Crosby said.

Gruden and defensive coordinator Paul Guenther also have praised White, an undrafted free agent.

— Offensive right tackle Trent Brown did not practice for the fifth day in a row. Gruden has said that Brown is on a different schedule from his teammates for load-management reasons, but would soon be in full practices.

— Safety Lamarcus Joyner did not practice, but no reason was given for his absence.

— Gruden on the first day in pads: “I felt pretty good. I’m really impressed with (quarterback Derek) Carr. He’s throwing the ball great. He’s got great command. I think we’re a lot faster on defense. But we’ve got a long way to go in our evaluation. So far, there’s a lot to like and be excited about.”

