51°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Late field goal dooms Raiders to 3-0 loss to Vikings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2023 - 4:12 pm
 
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) stops Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) stops Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (2) in the backfield during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and teammates stop Minnesota Vikings running back Alexan ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and teammates stop Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (2) in the backfield during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates a Minnesota Vikings stop during the first hal ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates a Minnesota Vikings stop during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Minnesota Vikings running back Ty Chandler (32) is taken down by Raiders cornerback Jack Jones ...
Minnesota Vikings running back Ty Chandler (32) is taken down by Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (2) is upended on a run by Raiders safety Tre ...
Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (2) is upended on a run by Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans gather outside the stadium before the Raiders face the Minnesota Vikings in the first half ...
Fans gather outside the stadium before the Raiders face the Minnesota Vikings in the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans wander into the stadium outside before the Raiders face the Minnesota Vikings in the first ...
Fans wander into the stadium outside before the Raiders face the Minnesota Vikings in the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The menorah is already lit with 4 candles outside the stadium before the Raiders face the Minne ...
The menorah is already lit with 4 candles outside the stadium before the Raiders face the Minnesota Vikings in the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) looks to the stands during warmups before the first hal ...
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) looks to the stands during warmups before the first half of their NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) greets wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during warmups ...
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) greets wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during warmups before the first half of their NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders owner Mark Davis chats with interim head coach Antonio Pierce during warmups before the ...
Raiders owner Mark Davis chats with interim head coach Antonio Pierce during warmups before the first half of their NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) battles for yards against Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) battles for yards against Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) gets through the line as Minnesota Vikings linebacker Ivan ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) gets through the line as Minnesota Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (40) pursues during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings defenders during the fir ...
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings defenders during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo with General Manager Champ Kelly, left ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo with General Manager Champ Kelly, left, Sandra Douglass Morgan, president, and Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce, right, after he received the 2023 Raiders' Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 in Las Vegas.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) dives to take down Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osbo ...
Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) dives to take down Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 in Las Vegas.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) tackles Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) dur ...
Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) tackles Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 in Las Vegas.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Greg Joseph kicked a 36-yard field goal with 1:57 left for the only points of the game as the Vikings defeated the Raiders 3-0 on Sunday Allegiant Stadium.

The game was tied 0-0 after the third quarter, the first time in Raiders history that one of their games was scoreless after three quarters.

The Raiders fell to 5-8. They will host the Chargers on “Thursday Night Football.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 14
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 14
2
Light it up: Aces taking center stage before Raiders-Vikings
Light it up: Aces taking center stage before Raiders-Vikings
3
Graney: Jimmy Garoppolo serves as mentor to Aidan O’Connell
Graney: Jimmy Garoppolo serves as mentor to Aidan O’Connell
4
NFL Week 14 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
NFL Week 14 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
5
Raiders DE adds some legendary ink
Raiders DE adds some legendary ink
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders return from bye week, host Vikings
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders return from bye week, host Vikings
Raiders linebacker clinches victory, shares baby news
Raiders linebacker clinches victory, shares baby news
Bettor makes $200K wager on Bears-Vikings Monday night game
Bettor makes $200K wager on Bears-Vikings Monday night game
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss to Dolphins
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss to Dolphins
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders look to bounce back against rival Kansas City Chiefs
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders look to bounce back against rival Kansas City Chiefs
Can the Raiders make the playoffs? Breaking down their final 6 games
Can the Raiders make the playoffs? Breaking down their final 6 games