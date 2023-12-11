Late field goal dooms Raiders to 3-0 loss to Vikings
Greg Joseph kicked a 36-yard field goal with 1:57 left for the only points of the game as the Vikings defeated the Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
Greg Joseph kicked a 36-yard field goal with 1:57 left for the only points of the game as the Vikings defeated the Raiders 3-0 on Sunday Allegiant Stadium.
The game was tied 0-0 after the third quarter, the first time in Raiders history that one of their games was scoreless after three quarters.
The Raiders fell to 5-8. They will host the Chargers on “Thursday Night Football.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.