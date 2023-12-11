Late field goal dooms Raiders to 3-0 loss to Vikings

Greg Joseph kicked a 36-yard field goal with 1:57 left for the only points of the game as the Vikings defeated the Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) stops Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (2) in the backfield during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and teammates stop Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (2) in the backfield during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates a Minnesota Vikings stop during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Minnesota Vikings running back Ty Chandler (32) is taken down by Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (2) is upended on a run by Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans gather outside the stadium before the Raiders face the Minnesota Vikings in the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans wander into the stadium outside before the Raiders face the Minnesota Vikings in the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The menorah is already lit with 4 candles outside the stadium before the Raiders face the Minnesota Vikings in the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) looks to the stands during warmups before the first half of their NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) greets wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during warmups before the first half of their NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders owner Mark Davis chats with interim head coach Antonio Pierce during warmups before the first half of their NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) battles for yards against Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) gets through the line as Minnesota Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (40) pursues during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings defenders during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo with General Manager Champ Kelly, left, Sandra Douglass Morgan, president, and Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce, right, after he received the 2023 Raiders' Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 in Las Vegas.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) dives to take down Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 in Las Vegas.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) tackles Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 in Las Vegas.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Greg Joseph kicked a 36-yard field goal with 1:57 left for the only points of the game as the Vikings defeated the Raiders 3-0 on Sunday Allegiant Stadium.

The game was tied 0-0 after the third quarter, the first time in Raiders history that one of their games was scoreless after three quarters.

The Raiders fell to 5-8. They will host the Chargers on “Thursday Night Football.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.