Raiders

Late TD, 2-point conversion give Raiders win in finale

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2021 - 4:57 pm
 
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) drives forward with a group of Denver Broncos on his back ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) drives forward with a group of Denver Broncos on his back in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, in Denver, CO. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) catches a touchdown pass over Denver Broncos cornerbac ...
Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) catches a touchdown pass over Denver Broncos cornerback Parnell Motley (42) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, in Denver, CO. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second qua ...
Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter with Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12), Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, in Denver, CO. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second qua ...
Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter with Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) and Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, in Denver, CO. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter ...
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter with Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, in Denver, CO. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter ...
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter with Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, in Denver, CO. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) makes a catch and run past Las Vegas Raiders corn ...
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) makes a catch and run past Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, in Denver, CO. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, left, hugs Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during warm ups be ...
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, left, hugs Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during warm ups before the start of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, in Denver, CO. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, middle, fires up his team during warm ups before the start of a ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, middle, fires up his team during warm ups before the start of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, in Denver, CO. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Cardboard cutouts line the stands at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium during an NFL football ...
Cardboard cutouts line the stands at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium during an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Denver, CO. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Cardboard cutouts line the stands at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium during an NFL football ...
Cardboard cutouts line the stands at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium during an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Denver, CO. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Cardboard cutouts line the stands at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium during an NFL football ...
Cardboard cutouts line the stands at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium during an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Denver, CO. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the De ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, in Denver, CO. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders tight end Darren Waller warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the D ...
Raiders tight end Darren Waller warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, in Denver, CO. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III warms up before the start of an NFL football game against ...
Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, in Denver, CO. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Josh Jacobs rushed for a 1-yard touchdown with 24 seconds left Sunday, and Derek Carr completed a two-point pass to Darren Waller to give the Raiders a 32-31 victory over the Broncos in Denver.

Brandon McManus’ 63-yard field goal attempt was blocked with two seconds left by

The Raiders (8-8) ended a skid in which they lost five of their previous six games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

