Late TD, 2-point conversion give Raiders win in finale
Josh Jacobs rushed for a 1-yard touchdown with 24 seconds left, and Derek Carr completed a two-point pass to Darren Waller to give the Raiders the victory.
Josh Jacobs rushed for a 1-yard touchdown with 24 seconds left Sunday, and Derek Carr completed a two-point pass to Darren Waller to give the Raiders a 32-31 victory over the Broncos in Denver.
Brandon McManus’ 63-yard field goal attempt was blocked with two seconds left by
The Raiders (8-8) ended a skid in which they lost five of their previous six games.
