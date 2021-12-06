Late Washington field goal beats Raiders, damages playoff hopes

Brian Johnson made a 48-yard field goal with 37 seconds left to give the Washington Football Team a victory over the Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Brian Johnson made a 48-yard field goal with 37 seconds left to give the Washington Football Team a 17-15 victory over the Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The loss seriously damaged the playoff hopes for the Raiders, who dropped to 6-6.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

