Late Washington field goal beats Raiders, damages playoff hopes

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2021 - 4:07 pm
 
Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) is tackled and injured by the Washington Football Team d ...
Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) is tackled and injured by the Washington Football Team defense during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) gets a hand on Washington Football Team quarterback T ...
Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) gets a hand on Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) as Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs for yardage over the Washington Football Team defense d ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs for yardage over the Washington Football Team defense during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and outside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) tackle Washington ...
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and outside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) tackle Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Washington Football Team cornerback Bobby McCain (20) tackles Raiders running back Josh Jacobs ...
Washington Football Team cornerback Bobby McCain (20) tackles Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs the ball under pressure from Washington Football ...
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs the ball under pressure from Washington Football Team middle linebacker Jamin Davis (52) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs the ball against the Washington Football Team during th ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs the ball against the Washington Football Team during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a timeout after getting tackled by Washington Football ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a timeout after getting tackled by Washington Football Team outside linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) team up to take do ...
Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) team up to take down Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) catches Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Hein ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) catches Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) after a run along the sidelines during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) makes a touchdown catch against the Raider ...
Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) makes a touchdown catch against the Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) is tackled by Raiders cornerback Bra ...
Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) is tackled by Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) and Raiders outside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) in the first half on an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) scrambles away from Washington Football Team defensive end J ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) scrambles away from Washington Football Team defensive end James Smith-Williams (96) in the first half on an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs for yardage over the Washington Football Team defense d ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs for yardage over the Washington Football Team defense during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch over Washington Football Team cornerback Ke ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch over Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands off the ball to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during t ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands off the ball to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the first half of an NFL game against Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders middle linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) tackles Washington Football Team running back An ...
Raiders middle linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) tackles Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) in the first half on an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) puts pressure on Washington Football Team quarterback Ta ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) puts pressure on Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) in the first half on an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Brian Johnson made a 48-yard field goal with 37 seconds left to give the Washington Football Team a 17-15 victory over the Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The loss seriously damaged the playoff hopes for the Raiders, who dropped to 6-6.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

