Late Washington field goal beats Raiders, damages playoff hopes
Brian Johnson made a 48-yard field goal with 37 seconds left to give the Washington Football Team a 17-15 victory over the Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
The loss seriously damaged the playoff hopes for the Raiders, who dropped to 6-6.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
