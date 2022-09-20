Lawyers for Henry Ruggs dispute timeline of workout video

Attorneys for the former Raiders’ first-round pick, who has been charged with several felony counts stemming from a fatal crash, say the video was taken before the crash.

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs arrives in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Nov. 22, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool, File)

Lawyers for Henry Ruggs say the video of the former Raiders wide receiver doing agility drills on a field that has been circulating on social media the last few days dates back to before the fatal November 2021 crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor.

“It is unfortunate and mean-spirited that this type of speculative reporting occurs,” the law firm of Chesnoff & Schonfeld told the Review-Journal in a statement. “It does real harm to all people impacted by the case.”

Ruggs has been charged with felony counts of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm in connection with the crash. Earlier this month, his preliminary hearing on the matter was delayed to Oct. 12.

Ruggs, 23, was reportedly driving 156 miles per hour seconds before the crash and his blood alcohol level was tested at 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada.

The video, which appears to have originated from a content company called Cold Turkey Productions, has been picked up by several TikTok and Instagram accounts. Multiple blogs have also posted stories about the video, which shows Ruggs doing quick footwork drills before sprinting forward.

Ruggs was released from the Raiders hours after the crash.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.