Lawyers look toward mediation in bankruptcy filing by Antonio Pierce’s wife

A filing made by Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce’s wife in her bankruptcy case reveals the couple have $9.26 million in assets against $31.1 million in liabilities.

Jocelyn Pierce filed for bankruptcy last month through the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Arizona, in a move to “protect her assets and of the marital community,” according to the initial filing.

During a hearing for the case Wednesday morning in Phoenix, Judge Paul Sala signaled that the case would center around what is considered community property — or property shared by both Antonio and Jocelyn Pierce. Anything considered community property or individual property of Jocelyn Pierce would be protected from the judgments entered against her husband.

A court filing listing the Pierces’ assets and liabilities shows Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation holding a judgment for $22.4 million, while Hyundai Capital America is owed $5.8 million. The millions in debt are tied to car dealerships that Antonio Pierce invested in the 2010s and is listed as a grantor in defaulted judgments relating to them.

On Wednesday, Donald Cram, an attorney for Nissan, said there are plans to interview both Antonio and Jocelyn Pierce to determine what is considered individual property and what is considered community property.

Jocelyn Pierce’s attorney, Christopher Simpson, said they would look to move the case toward mediation in an attempt to resolve the matter.

Lawyers for Hyundai and Nissan both said they would potentially be open to a mediation, but noted they would like to have a better idea of both the Pierces’ finances ahead of agreeing to the process.

The $9.26 million in combined assets owned by the Pierces include $5.5 million in real estate and $3.76 million in personal property. The real estate includes a $3.36 million single-family home in Maricopa County, Arizona, a $1.85 million investment property in Los Angeles and a $389,350 investment property in Inglewood, California, which is located 2 miles away from SoFi Stadium. The Arizona and Inglewood properties are solely under Jocelyn Pierce’s name, with the Los Angeles property under both the Pierces’ names.

The Pierces’ personal property comprises $1 million in collectibles including a Super Bowl ring, a Super Bowl trophy and other memorabilia. The filing also notes the Pierces own $300,000 in jewelry including Rolexes and wedding rings. Jocelyn Pierce also claims $200,000 in household appliances and furniture, $32,900 in electronics and $150,000 in clothing.

There is a $1.35 million security deposit noted to be tied to a Las Vegas property and seven checking accounts listed under Jocelyn Pierce’s name, including one joint and one minor account, totaling just over $131,000.

The couple’s gross monthly combined income is listed at $585,333, with all but $2,000 of that deriving from Antonio Pierce’s wages as Raiders head coach. That would mean his annual compensation from the Raiders is approximately $7 million a year as of the filing. The other income is attributed to Jocelyn Pierce, who is noted to be a real estate agent. The couple’s net income after payroll deductions is listed to be $367,912 — after $5,064 in rental property interest tied to Jocelyn Pierce is factored in — with their monthly living expenses noted to be $127,292, for a net combined monthly income of $240,619.

Aside from their wages the Pierces have made $95,700 this year, $175,800 last year and $58,800 in 2022 in gross income from rental properties.

Lawyers for Jocelyn Pierce and the creditors agreed to redact the address of the Pierces’ primary residence from court documents and send legal correspondence to their attorneys, due to Antonio Pierce’s status as a public figure.

