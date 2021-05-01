Learn more about the Raiders’ third-day NFL draft picks

Missouri's Tyree Gillespie catches a ball as he participates in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts Monday, March 22, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Raiders picks

at a glance

Tyree Gillespie

Missouri safety

■ Ht., Wt.: 6-0, 210

■ Drafted: 38th pick (143rd overall), fourth round

■ What experts say: Pro Football Focus: “Gillespie is a physical player who will make an impact against the run, but he’s not a quality coverage player … yet. He wasn’t instinctive in college, nor is he a good all-around athlete. He also put on a subpar performance in one-on-ones at the Senior Bowl.”

■ What he brings: The Raiders are loading up at safety; this was the second day in a row they traded up to draft at that position. He played deep safety in a 4-2-5 scheme at Missouri and could be asked to fill a similar role with the Raiders.

■ Did you know? Though he grew up in Ocala about half an hour from the University of Florida, his only Power Five scholarship offers were from Missouri, Iowa State and Louisville. He became a three-year starter.

Nate Hobbs

Illinois cornerback

■ Ht., Wt.: 6-0, 195

■ Drafted: 23rd pick (167th overall), fifth round

■ What experts say: Pro Football Focus: “Hobbs was such a boom-or-bust player at Illinois. Coming in at 309th on our Big Board, he has offered no indication that we won’t see anything but the latter in the NFL. He’s given up 849 yards and six touchdowns across 531 coverage snaps since 2019.”

■ What he brings: He could get a shot to play slot cornerback. Hobbs has skill and ability to find the ball to bolster the secondary and provide needed speed.

■ Did you know? Hobbs got the attention of NFL scouts at his Pro Day when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds.

Jimmy Morrissey

Pittsburgh center

■ Ht., Wt.: 6-3, 300

■ Drafted: Second pick (230th overall), seventh round

■ What experts say: Pro Football Focus: “Morrissey brings a ton of youthful experience to the Raiders’ offensive line after playing four years at Pittsburgh. He’s a smart player but not a great athlete. That’s why he fell to the seventh round.”

■ What he brings: Morrissey can play center and guard, and is more of a developmental player should he make the squad.

■ Did you know? He received the Burlsworth Trophy after last season, which goes to the most outstanding player who began his college career as a walk-on.

— Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal