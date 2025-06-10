Left tackle plans to be Raider for life: ‘I don’t want to go anywhere’

Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller is entering the final year of his contract, but he wants to stay in Las Vegas as long as possible.

Raiders special teams coordinator Tom McMahon addresses the media after participating in an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett addresses the media after participating in an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller addresses the media after participating in an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller made it clear Tuesday he hopes to stay in Las Vegas as long as possible.

“I want to be a Raider for life,” Miller said after the first day of the team’s mandatory minicamp. “I don’t want to go anywhere.”

Miller, 29, is one of four Raiders players that played for the team when it was still in Oakland. The others are defensive end Maxx Crosby, kicker Daniel Carlson and punter AJ Cole.

Miller is heading into the final year of the contract extension he signed in 2021. He was a full participant during organized team activities and was on the field during the first day of minicamp despite having no guaranteed money left in his deal.

“I only know one way to do it,” Miller said. “And that’s showing up and getting better each day.”

