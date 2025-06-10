104°F
Raiders News

Left tackle plans to be Raider for life: ‘I don’t want to go anywhere’

Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller addresses the media after participating in an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller addresses the media after participating in an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) works on drills during an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders offensive tackles Kolton Miller (74) and Thayer Munford Jr. (77) work on drills during an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) and guard Dylan Parham (66) work on drills during an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders offensive tackles Kolton Miller (74) and Thayer Munford Jr. (77) work on drills during an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders special teams coordinator Tom McMahon talks to players during an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders quarterbacks Carter Bradley (14) Geno Smith (7) prepare to throw the ball during an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders quarterback Aiden O'Connell (12) works with quarterback coach Greg Olson during an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders players, including quarterbacks Geno Smith (7) take the field during an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders quarterbacks Aiden O'Connell (12) Geno Smith (7) and Carter Bradley (14) run through a drill during an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders quarterbacks Aiden O'Connell (12) Geno Smith (7) and Carter Bradley (14) run through a drill during an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders quarterbacks Geno Smith (7) and Carter Bradley (14) run through a drill during an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) runs with the ball during an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders special teams coordinator Tom McMahon chats with safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs with the ball during an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders special teams coordinator Tom McMahon walls past defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) works with quarterback coach Greg Olson during an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders quarterbacks Aidan O'Connell (12) and Geno Smith (7) take a break during an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) works with quarterback coach Greg Olson during an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws the ball as quarterbacks Aiden O'Connell (12) and Cam Miller (5) prepares to throw during an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) catches the ball during an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) hands the ball to running back Raheem Mostert (31) during an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (8) takes the field during an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett addresses the media after participating in an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett addresses the media after participating in an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders special teams coordinator Tom McMahon addresses the media after participating in an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders special teams coordinator Tom McMahon addresses the media after participating in an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2025 - 1:31 pm
 
Updated June 10, 2025 - 2:05 pm

Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller made it clear Tuesday he hopes to stay in Las Vegas as long as possible.

“I want to be a Raider for life,” Miller said after the first day of the team’s mandatory minicamp. “I don’t want to go anywhere.”

Miller, 29, is one of four Raiders players that played for the team when it was still in Oakland. The others are defensive end Maxx Crosby, kicker Daniel Carlson and punter AJ Cole.

Miller is heading into the final year of the contract extension he signed in 2021. He was a full participant during organized team activities and was on the field during the first day of minicamp despite having no guaranteed money left in his deal.

“I only know one way to do it,” Miller said. “And that’s showing up and getting better each day.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

