Linebacker injuries create opportunities for Muse, Deablo

With Nicholas Morrow and Javin White both out for extended periods with injuries, Raiders linebackers Tanner Muse and Divine Deablo have chances to open eyes and earn more playing time.

These days, keeping track of the Raiders’ linebackers is more a case of who isn’t practicing than who is. And by the sound of things, that might be the case for a while.

Head coach Jon Gruden didn’t provide an exact timeline, but it looks like the injuries to starter Nicholas Morrow and backup Javin White will be of the extended variety. That means it’s possible both will miss several games.

“Obviously we’re concerned about them being available,” Gruden said.

It helps that Nick Kwiatkoski, who was injured in the Raiders’ preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, is expected back next week and should get a full two-week runway to the season opener on Sept. 13th.

But there is no getting around how the hard the Raiders are getting pressed at a position that wasn’t exactly deep to begin training camp.

Only Cory Littleton, Kwiatkoski and Morrow represent any practical NFL experience. And while offseason addition Darron Lee had 38 starts to his credit, he never got untracked in training camp and eventually landed on the injured reserve list.

Directly behind the starters stood White, second-year linebacker Tanner Muse and rookie Divine Deablo. But only White, the former UNLV standout, had actually played in an NFL game. In his case, of the 56 snaps he played as a rookie, 44 came on special teams.

With White out of the picture for a little while with a knee injury and Morrow expected to be sidelined even longer with a foot injury, the door cracks wide open for Muse and Deablo, a pair of college safeties making the transition to NFL linebacker.

Deablo has finally been cleared as a full practice participant after working his way back from a knee injury. Muse has had a solid camp and is listed as the Raiders’ starting strong-side linebacker in their base defense. But he missed all of last year with a toe injury and whatever transition period he was facing now gets thrown right out the window.

In fact, both players face a critical week as they try to show they are capable of building a sturdy enough bridge to carry the Raiders back to Morrow.

“That’s an understatement,” Gruden said. “Hopefully, they rise to the occasion. People have done that before in this league. The Raiders have done it before. We’ll see what happens.”

That doesn’t negate the possibility of the Raiders going outside their building for help, though. The Raiders are hosting veteran Mark Barron, who last played for the Steelers in 2019, for a visit this week and continue to monitor Seahawks free agent K.J. Wright, who played two seasons under Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley in Seattle.

“We’ll continue to look at that position in its entirety,” Gruden said.

Muse has opened eyes with his versatility and ability to play multiple linebacker positions. In fact, he had to move inside against the Rams on Saturday to cover the Raiders through the second half.

“Give him credit, he’s playing two or three positions and he’s a very good special teams player,” Gruden said. “He needs to play. He didn’t play at all last year and hasn’t been a linebacker for more than six months. So this is good for him.”

Deablo is the wild card in the equation. The Raiders had high hopes for him upon drafting him in the third round last April but had to wait out a knee injury that sidelined him almost all of OTAs and training camp.

In spite of his collegiate designation as a safety, Deablo’s Virginia Tech film showed a physical, rangy athlete with an advanced understanding of pass coverage and the toughness and instincts to defend the run.

At 6-foot-3, 226 pounds, he has the size and speed to survive as a modern-day linebacker, where the stoutness to play the run can’t come at the expense of the swiftness to stay with tight ends and running backs in pass coverage.

“He’s got athleticism and range,” Gruden said. “He’s got playing speed. He showed very good instincts at Virginia Tech in a couple of different positions. So that combination is exciting. We think that he and Cory Littleton will give us two really athletic young linebackers.”

The trick now is condensing Deablo’s long-range plan into a more immediate one.

“We’re hoping he can be on a fast track,” Gruden said. “He’s going to have to learn quickly on the run because they’re not postponing any of our games.”

