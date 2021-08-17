Linebacker Tanner Muse finally gets on field for Raiders

After being selected by the Raiders in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft, former Clemson star Tanner Muse underwent foot surgery and missed his rookie season.

Prior to their Saturday preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams, the Raiders will face the team in scrimmages in Los Angeles. Head coach Jon Gruden and linebacker Tanner Muse discussed the opportunity at a media availability on Tuesday. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) leaps to try and block a pass from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) in the second quarter during an NFL preseason football game on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

It didn’t take Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse long to settle into his first game as a professional player Saturday.

A familiar face in the front row helped ease any nerves he might have otherwise expected.

“I always run the field before I get started,” the second-year pro from Clemson said Tuesday. “My mom and her friends were sitting front row, and I got to see her off the jump, so I knew I was in the right place. The fans, the atmosphere, everything about it. I just felt like I was home.”

The 24-year-old waited a long time for that moment.

After he was selected by the Raiders in the third round of the 2020 draft, Muse underwent surgery to repair an inflammation of the big toe known as sesamoiditis and missed his rookie season.

“It was tough, for sure,” he said. “Just not being able to be around the team, especially traveling and that camaraderie that occurs in the locker room after both wins and losses. It hurts as a competitor. But it was necessary to get where I am today, so I don’t look back and wish it any other way.”

One of the benefits of sitting out was being able to take a big-picture view of the NFL game. Muse said he watched closely every day and tried to consume every piece of information he could.

“You really get to learn from other’s mistakes,” he said. “Sometimes it’s hard when you’re the guy and have to learn through your mistakes on the tape, but when you’re watching from film or on TV, you have a different understanding of how that person messed up and how it can be fixed, and you don’t even have to go through the pain of being the one to mess the play up.”

He also focused on strength and conditioning in his recovery, adding bulk to his frame and healing from the foot issues that had bothered him throughout college.

A healthy Muse figures to be a key contributor for the Raiders just as he was on two national championship defenses at Clemson. As a senior, he led the Tigers with four interceptions and added 73 tackles, six for a loss, two sacks and five pass breakups.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 230-pounder followed with a sensational combine performance that put him squarely on the NFL radar. The college safety was in the process of learning to play linebacker when he was shut down last offseason.

“It felt great,” Muse said of finally playing a game at linebacker. “I spun down a lot from safety at Clemson, so it felt natural. I was in spots I’ve been at prior in my career, so it was no big deal. Just a little adjustment. Used my hands a little more.”

The Raiders have liked what they’ve seen. Muse has taken his share of first-team reps at OTTO linebacker, which in new coordinator Gus Bradley’s defense resembles a traditional outside backer in a 3-4 base.

That position is typically removed in nickel packages, so there aren’t many opportunities for the OTTO. Muse has worked in some reps inside, too.

But his real impact could be felt on special teams, a passion he has discussed since the night he was drafted.

“He looked good on special teams Saturday,” coach Jon Gruden said. “His speed shows up. His instincts show up on special teams. Defensively, he made a couple plays. We’re not in our base defense a lot, so you don’t see a whole lot of him.

But he got a chance to play a couple positions and showed some versatility. He does have a ways to go, but he is improving.”

Muse said he has understood the importance of making a difference on special teams since his freshman year at Clemson when one of his position coaches told him to be “the guy” on kickoffs.

“I took that personal,” Muse said. “Since then, I’ve just believed I have to make an impact however I can on special teams. It can change the game.”

He nearly made an impact on defense, too. Muse came free on a pass rush and was bearing down on Seattle quarterback Geno Smith when Smith got rid of the ball. Muse deflected it, but he momentarily thought a sack was imminent.

“I was hoping he’d make a move, and I’d be able to chase him down,” Muse said. “Geno Smith, I looked up to him when he was at West Virginia. I wish I would have picked it off and scored in the end zone where my mom was.”

