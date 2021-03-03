Long-snapper Trent Sieg remains with Raiders

The long-snapper, who has spent three years with the organization, was a restricted free agent.

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) chats with umpire Dab Ferrell (64) before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Long-snapper Trent Sieg will remain with the Raiders.

The organization announced Wednesday morning it had reached a three-year deal with the restricted free agent.

Sieg spent time with the Ravens in the 2018 offseason after his collegiate career at Colorado State, but never played a game for Baltimore and was released prior to the regular season. He signed with the Raiders before Week 2 that year and has played in all 47 games since.

He showed similar durability in college, playing all 52 games of his career without missing a snap.

Sieg has been a key piece of an efficient special teams unit for the Raiders. Kicker Daniel Carlson has set franchise records for field goal percentage in two of the last three seasons.

“Trent Sieg staying where he belongs,” punter A.J. Cole tweeted on Wednesday. “You love to see it.”

