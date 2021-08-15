Long wait ends for Raiders fans to get in Allegiant Stadium

Just as soon as a line of dignitaries cut the ceremonial ribbon signifying the official opening of Allegiant Stadium, fans rushed to get inside for the first time.

Invited dignitaries join Raiders owner Mark Davis before fans during the official ribbon cutting ceremony before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders fans Laurie Rayner, left, Ginger Brown and John Gaynor cheer outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Former Raiders player Jim Otto, from left, Raiders owner Mark Davis and union leader Tommy White celebrate with fans during the official ribbon cutting ceremony before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Carlos Santana and Marie Osmond are introduced during the official ribbon cutting ceremony before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans climb the stairs to enter before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas super fans Raider Penguin, right, and Darkness Rainz outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raider Javi is one of the first fans to enter before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders super fan “Violator” makes his way to Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders fan John Ioane celebrates outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders fan Eddie Valencia Jr., right, throws a pass to his dad Eddie Valencia outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fans cheer outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL preseason football game between the Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders owner Mark Davis signs autographs for fans before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans walks the concourse before the start of a NFL preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fans celebrate the start of the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Players take the field running through smoke before the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders fans celebrate the first touchdown of the game during the first quarter of the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Just as soon as a line of dignitaries cut the ceremonial ribbon signifying the official opening of Allegiant Stadium, fans rushed to get inside the $2 billion facility for the first time.

Fans made their way to Raiders’ owner Mark Davis, who was in the plaza area where the ceremony took place. He high-fived fans and signed a couple of autographs for the Silver and Black faithful before leading a herd of them inside.

For Davis the opening was a long time coming, as he stood by his vow that he’d not attend games at Allegiant Stadium until fans were allowed, skipping the entire 2020 season.

“It seemed like 60 years,” Davis said.

Davis said he’s most happy for Raiders fans to finally be able to take in a Raiders game, live in Las Vegas.

“I’m happy for the Raider alumni, the Raider fans, all the people that helped build this,” Davis said. “People in Las Vegas, the laborers that worked through a pandemic to get this done on time and on budget … This is the moment that we’ve all been waiting for.”

One notable Raiders fans made his way to Allegiant Stadium Saturday, in full garb, despite the 106-degree heat. Mark Acasio, better known as Gorilla Rilla, was among the first fans to step inside the facility.

In full costume, Acasio had fans of his own, being hounded for photos by other fans inside the stadium.

“This is history. It’s like the last game in Oakland,” Acasio said. “Heart-throbbing, heart-shaking, today is a new day, a new chapter. It’s like the first day of school.”

Acasio, who lives in Oakland, has seats in the new Black Hole, the south end zone of the stadium, where he will be all season. He is looking to continue the long tradition of one of the NFL’s most loyal fanbases.

“It’s a healing wound,” Acasio said of the hurt caused by the Raiders’ decision to leave Oakland. “I’m in Row 1, section 123. It’s the new Black Hole, baby.”

Sammy Alonzo traveled from Albuquerque, New Mexico, and was one of the first fans to line up outside the gates of Allegiant Stadium.

Alonzo goes by “Raider Penguin,” decked out in a Silver and Black version of the Batman villain the Penguin. The president of the Albuquerque chapter of the Black Hole said he was going to get emotional when the stadium filled up with fans.

“I’m probably going to cry,” Alonzo said. “It’s a beautiful new home, I love it. I already took the tour, but it’s going to be different when the guys take the field.”

Alonzo plans to be a regular at Raiders home games, whether it be inside or outside the 65,000-seat facility.

“All the time,” Alonzo said. “If we’re not in there, we’ll be out here tailgating.”

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who was part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony, said he’s excited for fans to finally be able to attend games in the stadium.

That said, with the Raider Nation having a notorious reputation, he hopes they behave in their new home.

“We’ve come a long way with Covid and the effects that it had on last year’s season,” Lombardo said. “It’s a fantastic deal to see the fans finally get into the stadium. … It’s interesting to see all the costumes too. Bringing back the old fans of the Raiders. But hopefully they’re going to be a lot more docile here in Las Vegas.”

