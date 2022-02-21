Longtime NFL, college assistant to coach Raiders running backs

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels continues to round out his staff with the hiring of Kennedy Polamalu as running backs coach. He spent the past five seasons with the Vikings.

Minnesota Vikings running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu (left) chats with Carolina Panthers pass rush specialist Don Johnson (right) prior to an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

This is a photo of of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects the Minnesota Vikings active roster as of Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (AP Photo)

Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson looks at his plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders continue to round out their coaching staff with the hiring of Kennedy Polamalu as running backs coach.

The 58-year-old Polamalu, who has been coaching since 1992, spent the past five seasons as the running backs coach for the Vikings. He also had held the same position with the Browns and Jaguars, along with Pac-12 schools Southern California and UCLA.

Meanwhile, with the Raiders parting ways with most of last season’s coaching staff, one key assistant has found a familiar landing spot.

Greg Olson, the Raiders’ offensive coordinator the past four seasons, has been added to the Rams’ staff as an offensive assistant. Before joining the Raiders, Olson served as the Rams’ quarterbacks coach under Sean McVay in 2017, so it’s possible he will return to his former position.

The Raiders continued to add to their front office Monday by hiring Shaun Herock as a personnel adviser under new general manager Dave Ziegler. Herock was the Raiders’ director of college scouting from 2012 to 2018 and was the club’s interim general manager after the firing of Reggie McKenzie during the 2018 season.

Herock, who worked in the Browns’ scouting department for the past three seasons, spent 19 seasons in the Packers’ front office before joining the Raiders in 2012. He is the son of longtime NFL executive Ken Herock, who helped lead the Raiders’ recent coach and general manager search.

