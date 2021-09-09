Luxor’s sphinx joins Raider Nation by donning pirate eye patch

The Great Sphinx of Giza replica outside the Luxor on the Las Vegas Strip boarded the ship to Raider Nation Thursday, donning a pirate patch over one of it eyes.

MGM Resorts readied the tourist-friendly spot ahead of the Raiders' first game at Allegiant Stadium with fans. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Workers install a Raiders eye patch on the Great Sphinx of Giza replica outside the Luxor. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The eye patch was installed ahead of the Raiders' Monday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Getting into the Silver and Black spirit, the MGM Resort property readied the tourist-favorite photo spot ahead of the Raiders’ Monday Night Football match up with the Baltimore Ravens. The occasion will mark the first regular season game inside Allegiant Stadium with fans in the building.

The Luxor and Mandalay Bay also teamed up to create the Stadium Walk and Bud Light Beer Garden, aimed at providing a tailgate atmosphere for fans on the famed Las Vegas Boulevard.

The 130,00 square foot area includes food, drinks, tailgating games and massive screens for fans to catch up on all the previous action in Week 1 of the NFL season. Fans looking to get a bet in before walking over the Hacienda Avenue Bridge to the stadium can do so at the beer garden, as BetMGM suites are included onsite.

MGM Resorts has previously shown its Las Vegas pro sports team spirit by draping oversized jerseys of the Raiders, Golden Knights and Las Vegas Aces on the Lady Liberty replica statue in front of the New York-New York.

