Mack Hollins looks to make new memories at Allegiant Stadium

The Raiders’ new receiver delivered one of the most memorable moments in Allegiant Stadium history, but it wasn’t for the home team.

Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins Is introduced during a news conference at the Raiders headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Wide receiver Mack Hollins may be new to the Raiders, but the team’s fans are well acquainted with the 28-year-old former fourth-round pick out of North Carolina.

The most memorable moment of his three seasons with the Dolphins, a catch that was voted the No. 21 play in franchise history, happened late in the 2020 season at Allegiant Stadium.

Hollins streaked down the left sideline uncovered as quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick heaved the ball in his direction while his facemask was twisted all the way around on his head.

The 34-yard catch with an additional 15 yards tacked on allowed the Dolphins to somehow move the ball 49 yards on one play and set up an improbable field goal that kept Miami in playoff contention and broke the hearts of Raider nation.

“I figure it’s only right I come back and try to do a few more of those plays in silver and black,” he said upon signing a one-year, $2 million deal with the Raiders. “So, here I am.”

While he’s not the most high-profile receiver the Raiders acquired in an offseason that has seen superstar Davante Adams and talented Demarcus Robinson added to the roster, Hollins figures to add a veteran presence in the locker room and play a key role on special teams where he led the Dolphins in tackles last season.

He did have 14 catches for 223 yards and a career-high four touchdowns as a receiver for Miami last year.

“I think I definitely have the ability to stretch the field,” the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder said. “I think that’s what I guess since college has kind of been my thing. But I also think that I can be a good route runner. For the size that I am, I think people think that I can’t run routes and I can. I can go in the slot, and I can beat defenders one-on-one. So, I know I can be more than just a stretch-the-field guy.”

He hopes to show the Raiders the full repertoire he has developed over five seasons in the NFL, including last year as a team captain in Miami.

Hollins was selected by the Eagles in 2017 and played there until he was waived late in his third season, but not before winning a Super Bowl ring with Philadelphia. Miami claimed him off waivers in December 2019. He finished the season with the Dolphins and then established himself as a leader over the next two full seasons.

“I think just never getting comfortable with where you are, never thinking you’ve arrived,” he said of his keys to sticking around in the league. “That’s the message of the NFL, I guess, is once you think you’ve arrived, that’s when they ship you out.”

Hollins is looking forward to reuniting with Hunter Renfrow, who he played against in the ACC. He has watched Renfrow develop in the NFL and believes their games will complement each other.

That, and the chance to work with the creative minds of quarterback Derek Carr and head coach Josh McDaniels.

“Going into my sixth year, it’s always exciting to be able to play football, but it’s a little different coming here because I think I can really get an opportunity to excel here,” he said. “So, I’m really excited. I guess that’s the word, just excited.”

The Maryland native is already learning about his new franchise.

“You know, ‘Once the Raider, always Raider,” he said. “I think that’s important. I think it’s often overlooked the history of a team and how a team got to where they are. You know, why did they move from Oakland? I just found out that the logo was designed by the father of the head equipment manager, and that’s his face. I’ve been in the league six years. I’ve followed football for 28 years and I never knew. I thought they just made up some guy’s face, like somebody drew a smiley face on him and put a patch.”

Raiders fans hope he can carve out a piece of franchise history for himself just like he did in Miami.

