Mailbag: Aaron Rodgers, C.J. Stroud? Raiders fans wonder

The Raiders are knee-deep in quarterbacks at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, and their fans have plenty of questions about who they prefer.

Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Keith (@KeithPrevite): What if Aaron Rodgers forces the Packers’ hand and says “I’m going to the Raiders or retire,” and the Raiders offer a second-round pick this year and next year? Do the Packers take it or let him retire?

VINCENT BONSIGNORE: If that is the Packers’ only option, then it’s a strong possibility they take that offer. But that still wouldn’t solve the other issue the Raiders would face in acquiring him, and that is the $60 million he is owed for 2023 and how that would affect their ability to address so many other needs.

And that doesn’t even get into the fact that Rodgers might only play one or two more seasons. So between the cost to get him, the cost to pay him — and the limited commitment he’d give the Raiders — it’s tough seeing them make that move.

Lightning McQueen (@TMCsean14): When are the Raiders trading up for C.J. Stroud?

VB: It might be their only chance to get him. And the sense is, he really impressed the Raiders at the combine.

Josh H (@joshha2012): How likely is it that the Raiders go quarterback in the first round?

VB: It feels like they are much closer to a decision on that today compared to a week ago. Part of that will be predicated on what the cost would be to move up to get C.J. Stroud, or their comfort level in pulling the trigger on Will Levis or Anthony Richardson with the seventh pick overall. Also, it could come down to how confident they are in the second wave of quarterback prospects — Hendon Hooker of Tennessee comes to mind — and how likely someone like Hooker will be around in the second round.

Aaron (@AaronInTexas): What quarterbacks do you think will be available for the Raiders at pick at seven?

VB: Will Levis or Anthony Richardson.

Raider Rick (@RaiderRick08): What percentage would you put on the Raiders’ trading up a few spots to take Stroud?

VB: 60/40.

Packo gallardo (@PackoGallardo28): What do you think Raiders should offer for Arizona’s third overall pick?

VB: Their pick at No. 7. This year’s third-round pick. And next year’s second.

s (@sannywheat): Any word on the Raiders being in on re-signing Rock Ya-Sin?

VB: Open to it, but the price has to be right.

LALAKERS2020�� (@LoronaP): Will this “rebuild” be another 20 years in the making?

VB: Not if the Raiders make good solid decisions in the draft and free agency. There is no guarantee that will happen, of course, but the plan is to get this defense squared away within the next two years.

Cyearhrist theian Valenzuela (@LiChris_Ball): Justin Fields?

VB: Do not hold your breath.

Unkle_jayo (@raider_smoov): If cut, any chance Raiders are in on bringing Khalil Mack back?

VB: You never want to talk in absolutes. But first and foremost the Raiders want to add young players to build a foundation for the future. Not sure Mack fits in that picture.

Hr. Nilsson (@Shake0782): If Anthony Richardson is available at number seven, will the Raiders take him?

VB: Not sure the Raiders are “there” yet on Richardson with their first pick. But the next phase of the evaluation process — on-field work on Saturday at the combine and his upcoming Pro Day — could get them there.

El Jefe (@KingJeff33): What is the probability of the Raiders drafting offensive tackle Paris Johnson at seven while targeting a quarterback like Hendon Hooker in the second round?

VB: Johnson could definitely be in play at No. 7. He has the ability to be a bookend for years. Are you sure Hooker will be there in the second round, though? He is moving up in the draft.

