Mailbag: Are the Raiders trading up in the draft?

Lots of options for the Raiders on draft night, and that includes trading up into the top three.

Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett throws during drills at Georgia football Pro Day, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

FILE — Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker throws against South Alabama in an NCAA college football game Nov. 20, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee is scheduled to face Purdue in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

The Raiders are deep into their draft evaluation process. Armed with 12 selections, including the seventh pick overall and four among the top 100, they have a chance to make legitimate improvement to their roster.

Meanwhile, their fans are watching with great anticipation. And they have a lot of questions. Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Joe (@Breshlo): Do the Raiders, and teams in general, have a guy to look outside the box or at different scenarios? Is there someone that brings up scenarios that don’t necessarily agree with the plan for the draft?

VINCENT BONSIGNORE: Not sure any team has a dedicated “outside-the-box” thinker, but all teams have staff members who cover almost every base imaginable. In the months, weeks and days leading up to the draft, there are extensive meetings involving everyone on the staff that considers just about every scenario imaginable.

In fact, teams will often create role-playing situations in which two people will debate a certain scenario, with each advocating a particular approach, only to swap positions the next day. The exercise is intended to allow people to see things from all vantage points. Sometimes the result is a strengthening of their original position. But sometimes minds get changed, too.

Raider☠️Milo (@619errrday): I was wondering who is the better prospect between Hendon Hooker and Stetson Bennett? And which one would fit better?

VB: No disrespect to Bennett, who obviously had a fabulous career at Georgia, but Hooker just seems like the more NFL-ready prospect and someone who fits what the Raiders value at that position.

Glenn Phinazee (@gphinazee): Is this regime seriously considering moving up for Anthony Richardson? They need to improve the defense with all these draft picks. There is a Russell Wilson in this draft. Do your job and find him.

VB: What if they believe Richardson can be a Russell Wilson-caliber quarterback?

Brian (@Raidazfan02): Probability of Hunter Renfrow is on the Raiders’ roster opening week?

VB: Nobody is untouchable, but the sense is Renfrow will be on the roster this year.

Dan Roach (@danuapfan): Who is going to cover Travis Kelce?

VB: For the Raiders? Or every team in the NFL? Kelce is pretty much uncoverable. That is the reality of the situation. The only way to slow him down is by closing off throwing windows and forcing the quarterback to go elsewhere with the ball. Or by getting heat on the quarterback and taking him off Kelce as a result.

All that said, linebacker Devine Deablo will likely figure into that coverage equation for the Raiders.

Michael Rodriguez (@Michael62010985): The Raiders need to draft defense. It’s a must with the first three picks. If they know they need to fix the defense, why even entertain the idea of trading up for a “meh” QB and giving up draft capital?

VB: Why would you presume they would trade up for what they consider a “meh” quarterback? However, they would certainly entertain trading up for a quarterback they believe will be a slam-dunk selection. There is a huge difference in those two concepts.

Harrison (@Harriso59092532): Since we need to build a long-term roster, what is the possibility we trade down to accumulate additional picks?

VB: High probability the Raiders would be interested in that scenario. But always remember, it takes two to tango.

Hank (@RaiderHank): Christian Gonzalez, Paris Johnson Jr., or Tyree Wilson? We need all three positions, and I think Gonzalez is the best choice of them all, but I know we struggled drafting cornerbacks in the past.

VB: Can’t let past mistakes by previous regimes dictate current decisions. All three are highly regarded prospects. All three would help immediately.

Bob from La Bamba (@raiderfresno75): I keep seeing tweets from some credible sources about a Raiders trade with the Cardinals. Is there smoke?

VB: There are absolutely scenarios that could unfold on draft night that would pave the way for a trade between the Raiders and Cardinals, who own the third pick overall.

Nick Patel (@RaiderNick4): Where are you going to be on draft day?

VB: Vegasnation.com will have gavel to gavel coverage of the NFL draft, generating primarily from the Raiders’ game facility.

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): The Raiders currently have 12 picks in the draft. This is Vegas, so do you think they go over or under 12 selections?

VB: Over. Although check back on opening night!

Jonathan Pesso (@jonathanpesso): If we trade up to No. 3, is there any shot Bryce Young is still there?

VB: Stay tuned.

