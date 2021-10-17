74°F
Raiders

Marcus Mariota on Raiders’ active roster against Broncos

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2021 - 12:31 pm
 
Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) runs with the football during a practice session at the ...
Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) runs with the football during a practice session at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

DENVER — Marcus Mariota is on the Raiders’ active roster for the first time since the season opener. The backup quarterback is expected to get playing time on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

The Raiders, though, will not have defensive tackles Johnathan Hankins and Darius Philon.

In Mariota’s only play of the season, he ran for 31 yards on a third and short. The Raiders’ plan for their dual-threat quarterback was to use him in situational roles to take advantage of his run and throw ability. They have struggled all season in short-yardage situations, and Mariota is expected to provide a lift in that area.

The Raiders’ other inactives today are quarterback Nathan Peterman, running back Peyton Barber, offensive tackle Jackson Barton and defensive end Malcolm Koonce.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

